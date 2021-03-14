Global Automotive Testing Market 2019 Overview, Status, Driving Factor, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Automotive testing is the process of inspecting vehicles to make sure that they meet the required industrial standards and certify that the manufactured components are suitable for intended use. This activity can be done before, during or after manufacturing of a component to ensure vehicle performance. Testing is to ensure, effective functioning of all automotive components and systems. Automotive testing is performed for measuring the engine wear, engine oil consumption, fuel dilution and evaporation and clogging of after-treatment systems. Some if the examples of automotive test equipment used are engine dynamometer, vehicle emission test system, wheel alignment tester, chassis dynamometer, fatigue testing, impact testers, tire plunger testers, fogging testers, etc. Increase in growth in automotive industry is projected to fuel the growth in automotive testing market during the forecast period. The market benefits from the rise in stringent safety norms pertaining to safety and fuel efficiency of vehicles for ensuring vehicle roadworthiness, safety, and emission standards

Automotive Testing Market Drivers

The increase in awareness in the end-users regarding safety standards, quality and operational excellence are enhancing the growth of the automotive testing market. The key drivers for this market are synchronization of standards and rise in the demand of vehicles in developing countries. Increase in production volumes of vehicles globally is anticipated to spell growth of the market. Moreover, due to the stringent regulations enacted by the government for sustainable quality and safety in propelling the demand for automotive testing market.

Top Players:

Key players’ active in the automotive testing market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, ACTIA Group and Siemens AG among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific’s automotive testing market is projected to register a fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. Many automotive OEMs are planning to shift their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific, as the region is considered to be the low-cost production destination. As a result, due to the increased presence of manufacturing plants in Asia Pacific, the demand for the automotive testing market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace. North America & Europe are the matured markets for automotive testing and is expected to show a moderate growth during the forecast period.

The OEMs in North America and Europe are focusing on efforts to improve the automotive testing systems. Adding more, strict emission norms regarding CO2, NOx is the factors contributing to the overall demand of automotive testing market in North America.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global automotive testing market.

Focus on the various external and internal factors that have an impact on the growth of the market.

Market size of automotive foams market in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the automotive testing market.

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed.

Primary research findings focuses on the key trends and opportunities in the global automotive testing market.

Expert opinions are presented in the report that can be directly used by the readers to make future decisions for business operations.

The prevalence of key players active in automotive testing market.

