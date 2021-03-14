Global Biobanking Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Biobanking Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Biobank is a biorepository for the preservation and collection of biological material used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. Depending on the aims of research, different biobanks store different kinds of samples such as tissues, blood, serum, DNA, and RNA.

The classification of Biobanking includes Equipment and Consumable. The proportion of Equipment in 2015 is about 41.42% and the proportion keeps steady.

The Application of Biobanking is Virtual Biobanks, Tissue Biobanks and Population Biobanks. The most proportion of Biobanking is Population Biobanks and the consumption in 2015 is 849.17 M USD. Tissue Biobanks is the second and the consumption in 2015 is 676.22 M USD

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.90% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.09%. China consumption market share is about4.84%.

The market is relatively dispersion. Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Panasonic, Sigma-Aldrich, SOL Group are the leaders of the industry, they together with 32.28% market and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Biobanking market size was 2430 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biobanking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Sigma-Aldrich

SOL Group

Promega

BD

Brooks Life Science

QIAGEN

Tecan Group

Lifeline Scientific

So-Low

LVL Technologies

DNA Genotek

Micronic

Askion

Biolife Solutions

Cryo Bio System

BioRep

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment

Consumable

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Population Biobanks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Biobanking Manufacturers

Biobanking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biobanking Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

