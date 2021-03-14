Global Digital Inspection Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Inspection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Inspection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of dimension into 2D and 3D. 3D accounted for a larger share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D helps overcome the limitations of 2D techniques and offers added advantages to manufacturers to inspect beyond 2 planes of a product and volumetric height, allowing for 100% inspection and detection of defects in a product.
The digital inspection market has been segmented on the basis of technology into machine vision, metrology, and NDT. Metrology accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The demand for metrology is driven by the rising need for accurate inspection of 3D data used for modeling and analysis of 3D models, growing focus on quality control, inability of traditional measurement devices to address several manufacturing issues, and growing automation and in-line metrology. The market for NDT is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the continuous advancements in electronics, and automation and robotics, and the increasing adoption of IoT solutions.
In 2018, the global Digital Inspection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Inspection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Inspection development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric
Mistras Group
Olympus
Hexagon
Cognex
Nikon
Zetec
Faro Technologies
Basler
Omron
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Electronics and Semiconductor
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Energy and Power
Public Infrastructure
Food and Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Digital Inspection Manufacturers
Digital Inspection Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Inspection Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Inspection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Electronics and Semiconductor
1.5.4 Oil & Gas
1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.6 Automotive
1.5.7 Energy and Power
1.5.8 Public Infrastructure
1.5.9 Food and Pharmaceuticals
1.5.10 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size
2.2 Digital Inspection Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Inspection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Inspection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 General Electric
12.1.1 General Electric Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.2 Mistras Group
12.2.1 Mistras Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.2.4 Mistras Group Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Mistras Group Recent Development
12.3 Olympus
12.3.1 Olympus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.3.4 Olympus Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Olympus Recent Development
12.4 Hexagon
12.4.1 Hexagon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.4.4 Hexagon Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hexagon Recent Development
12.5 Cognex
12.5.1 Cognex Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.5.4 Cognex Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cognex Recent Development
12.6 Nikon
12.6.1 Nikon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.6.4 Nikon Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Nikon Recent Development
12.7 Zetec
12.7.1 Zetec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.7.4 Zetec Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Zetec Recent Development
12.8 Faro Technologies
12.8.1 Faro Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.8.4 Faro Technologies Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Faro Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Basler
12.9.1 Basler Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.9.4 Basler Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Basler Recent Development
12.10 Omron
12.10.1 Omron Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Inspection Introduction
12.10.4 Omron Revenue in Digital Inspection Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Omron Recent Development
Continued….
