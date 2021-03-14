Global Furniture and Floor Coverings Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022
Global Furniture & Floor Coverings industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global furniture & floor coverings market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Scope:
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global furniture & floor coverings market
— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global furniture & floor coverings market
— Leading company profiles reveal details of key furniture & floor coverings market players’ global operations and financial performance
— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global furniture & floor coverings market with five year forecasts
Key Highlights:
– The furniture & floor coverings market consists of the following two segments: furniture and floor coverings.
— Furniture comprises retail sales of domestic furniture, including bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, home office furniture, living room furniture, kitchen furniture and bathroom furniture. It does not cover contract furniture.
— Floor coverings includes retail (not trade) sales of carpets, mats, rugs, carpet tiles, hard tiles, laminates, final and wood flooring.
— All currency conversions have been carried out at constant average 2017 exchange rates.
— The global furniture & floor coverings market had total revenues of $608,362.9m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2013 and 2017.
— Home furniture and floorcoverings specialists account for the largest proportion of sales in the global furniture & floor coverings market in 2017, sales through this channel generated $397,253.4m, equivalent to 65.3% of the market’s overall value.
— The US remains a nation of homebuyers and although the rate of home ownership still lies behind the 2005 high of 69%, 2017 saw the rate climb back up to 63.9% by the end of Q3. This boosts the market as people are more likely to invest in improving and furnishing a property they own.
Strong rates of ownership are also visible elsewhere. China’s home ownership rate has hovered consistently around 90% over the last five years for example. Home ownership rates in France have stabilized around the 65% mark in recent years.
Reasons to Buy:
– What was the size of the global furniture & floor coverings market by value in 2017?
— What will be the size of the global furniture & floor coverings market in 2022?
— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global furniture & floor coverings market?
— How has the market performed over the last five years?
— What are the main segments that make up the global furniture & floor coverings market?
