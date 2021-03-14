Global Home and Garden Products Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022
The G8 Home & Garden Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 home & garden products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights:
– The G8 countries contributed $8,77,456.5 million in 2017 to the global home & garden products industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $10,72,365.4 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the 2017–22 period.
— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the home & garden products industry, with market revenues of $5,68,241.8 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $76,627.5 and $71,899.4 million, respectively.
— The US is expected to lead the home & garden products industry in the G8 nations with a value of $7,29,207.1 million in 2016, followed by Germany and Japan with expected values of $81,649.4 and $81,407.5 million, respectively.
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction 14
What is this report about? 14
Who is the target reader? 14
How to use this report 14
Definitions 14
Group of Eight (G8) Home & Garden Products 15
Industry Outlook 15
Home & Garden Products in Canada 19
Market Overview 19
Market Data 20
Market Segmentation 21
Market outlook 24
Five forces analysis 25
Macroeconomic indicators 33
Home & Garden Products in France 35
Market Overview 35
Market Data 36
Market Segmentation 37
Market outlook 40
Five forces analysis 41
Macroeconomic indicators 49
Home & Garden Products in Germany 51
Market Overview 51
Market Data 52
Market Segmentation 53
Market outlook 56
Five forces analysis 57
Macroeconomic indicators 65
Home & Garden Products in Italy 67
Market Overview 67
Market Data 68
Market Segmentation 69
Market outlook 72
Five forces analysis 73
Macroeconomic indicators 80
Home & Garden Products in Japan 82
Market Overview 82
Market Data 83
Market Segmentation 84
Market outlook 87
Five forces analysis 88
Macroeconomic indicators 96
Home & Garden Products in Russia 98
Market Overview 98
Market Data 99
Market Segmentation 100
Market outlook 103
Five forces analysis 104
Macroeconomic indicators 112
Home & Garden Products in The United Kingdom 114
Market Overview 114
Market Data 115
Market Segmentation 116
Market outlook 119
Five forces analysis 120
Macroeconomic indicators 128
Home & Garden Products in The United States 130
Market Overview 130
Market Data 131
Market Segmentation 132
Market outlook 135
Five forces analysis 136
Macroeconomic indicators 144
Company Profiles 146
Leading Companies 146
Appendix 190
Methodology 190
About MarketLine 191
