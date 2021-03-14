Global Iron Ore Mining Market Outlook to 2022 By Vale SA, Rio Tinto Plc, Anglo American plc, BHP Billiton Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

GlobalData’s “Global Iron Ore Mining to 2022” provides a comprehensive coverage on global iron ore industry. It provides historical and forecast data on iron ore production by country, grade, iron ore reserves, consumption to 2022. The trade section also provides information on major exporters and importers. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global iron ore industry. It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major iron ore producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495598

Key Players:

· Vale SA

· Rio Tinto Plc

· Anglo American plc

· BHP Billiton Ltd

· Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Scope:

– The report contains an overview of global iron ore mining industry inlcuding key demand driving factors affecting the global iron ore mining industry.

— It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects, consumption, and major exportes and importers.

Reasons to buy:

– To gain an understanding of the global iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors

— To understand historical and forecast trend on global iron ore production, and consumption

— To identify major exporters and importers

— To identify key players in the global iron ore mining industry

— To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495598

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Global Iron Ore Mining to 2022 5

2.1 Key Highlights 5

3 Global Iron Ore Mining: Reserves, Production, Consumption, and Trade 6

3.1 Global Iron Ore Reserves by Country 6

3.1.1 Australia 7

3.1.2 Russia 7

3.1.3 Brazil 7

3.1.4 China 7

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production 7

3.2.1 Production by country 11

3.2.2 Australia 12

3.2.3 Brazil 14

3.2.4 India 16

3.3 Active Mines 19

3.4 Exploration Projects 29

3.5 Historical and Forecast Consumption 43

3.6 Major Exporters and Importers 46

3.7 Factors Affecting the Demand for Iron Ore 47

3.7.1 Demand from China’s steel industry 47

3.7.2 Demand from India’s steel industry 50

4 Global Iron Ore Mining: Major Producers 51

4.1 Mines and Projects Count by Company 51

4.2 Vale SA 52

4.3 Rio Tinto Plc 53

4.4 Anglo American Plc 56

4.5 BHP Billiton Ltd 57

5 Appendix 59

5.1 Abbreviations 59

5.2 Methodology 59

5.2.1 Coverage 59

5.2.2 Secondary Research 59

5.3 Contact Us 60

5.4 Disclaimer 60

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-iron-ore-mining-to-2022

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]rch.com