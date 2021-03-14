Global Medical Gloves Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Medical Gloves Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Medical gloves are disposable gloves used during medical examinations and procedures to help prevent cross-contamination between caregivers and patients.

The global medical gloves market is expected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.4 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

This report focuses on Medical Gloves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Gloves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ansell Healthcare LLC (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Dynarex Corporation (US)

Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Segment by Application

Online

Medical Store

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Medical Gloves Manufacturers

Medical Gloves Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Medical Gloves Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

