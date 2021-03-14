Global Mountain Bike Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

— Mountain Bike Market 2019

A mountain bicycle or mountain bike is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes but have features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrains. Mountain bikes are usually ridden on mountain trails, single tracks, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades.

The mountain bikes are designed to be extremely durable and can perform with enhanced durability in rough terrains and mountainous regions. Mountain bikes generally include a set of suspension system either on the front and the rear end, or only the front end, or without a suspension system. Suspension ensures riding comfort by absorbing majority shocks. Thus, the bike rider fatigue is reduced drastically since majority shocks from the bike chassis are not transferred. The suspension system has to be made from durable and high-quality material, which is capable of withstanding high amount of repetitive actions and severe shocks & loads. The suspension should also withstand force, which is not exerted always in a linear fashion along the line of the suspension axis.

A set of gears having a low gear ratio for ascending steep inclines, a high gear ratio for descending steep terrains, and a set of large, bulky & corrugated tires are some of the highlighting features of these bikes. These bikes most often use a set of disc brakes installed at both the wheels. These brakes are more powerful, providing instant braking action as and when needed, which is very essential especially in the off-road conditions. The disc brakes provide a braking action, which is much more efficient than the conventional clamp brakes attached at both the bicycle wheels.

The global Mountain Bike market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mountain Bike volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mountain Bike market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cannondale (USA)

Giant (Taiwan)

Pivot (USA)

Scott Sports (Switzerland)

Trek Bicycle (USA)

Trinx Bikes (Taiwan)

XDS Bikes (Australia)

CUBE Bikes (China)

Diamondback (USA)

Segment by Type

Cross country bikes

All mountain bikes

Downhill bikes

Fressride bikes

Dirt jumping bikes

Others

Segment by Application

Leisure

Competition

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Mountain Bike Manufacturers

Mountain Bike Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mountain Bike Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

