Global Packaged Fluoride Varnish Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Packaged Fluoride Varnish Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Packaged Fluoride Varnish Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dental Fluoride Varnish is a highly concentrated form of fluoride which is applied to the tooth’s surface, by a dentist, dental hygienist or other health care professional, as a type of topical fluoride therapy.
An expand in the dentistry profession is another driver of Fluoride Varnish market. The growing awareness is also a major driver of Fluoride Varnish market. In the last several years, Global market of fluoride varnish developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3.6%. In 2019, Global revenue of fluoride varnish is nearly 139 million USD.
The global Packaged Fluoride Varnish market is valued at 134 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Packaged Fluoride Varnish volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaged Fluoride Varnish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Colgate
VOCO
DÜRRDENTAL
Philips
3M
Dentsply Sirona
DMG Dental
Ivoclar Vivadent
Ultradent Products
DenMat
Young Dental
Centrix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Unit Dose ≥0.40 ml
Others
Segment by Application
General Hospitals
Dental Hospitals
