Global Sports Equipment Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The G8 Sports Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 sports equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights:

– The G8 countries contributed $75,530.8 million in 2017 to the global sports equipment industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $87,747.8 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3% over the 2017–22 period.

— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the sports equipment industry, with market revenues of $33,895.5 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $13,906.1 and $7,575.7 million, respectively.

— The US is expected to lead the sports equipment industry in the G8 nations with a value of $40,590.0 million in 2016, followed by Japan and France with expected values of $14,651.6 and $9,844.0 million, respectively.

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 sports equipment market

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 sports equipment market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key sports equipment market players’ G8 operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 sports equipment market with five year forecasts

— Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy:

– What was the size of the G8 sports equipment market by value in 2017?

— What will be the size of the G8 sports equipment market in 2022?

— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 sports equipment market?

— How has the market performed over the last five years?

— How large is the G8 sports equipment market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction 14

What is this report about? 14

Who is the target reader? 14

How to use this report 14

Definitions 14

Group of Eight (G8) Sports Equipment 15

Industry Outlook 15

Sports Equipment in Canada 19

Market Overview 19

Market Data 20

Market Segmentation 21

Market outlook 23

Five forces analysis 24

Macroeconomic indicators 31

Sports Equipment in France 33

Market Overview 33

Market Data 34

Market Segmentation 35

Market outlook 37

Five forces analysis 38

Macroeconomic indicators 46

Sports Equipment in Germany 48

Market Overview 48

Market Data 49

Market Segmentation 50

Market outlook 52

Five forces analysis 53

Macroeconomic indicators 61

Sports Equipment in Italy 63

Market Overview 63

Market Data 64

Market Segmentation 65

Market outlook 67

Five forces analysis 68

Macroeconomic indicators 76

Sports Equipment in Japan 78

Market Overview 78

Market Data 79

Market Segmentation 80

Market outlook 82

Five forces analysis 83

Macroeconomic indicators 91

Sports Equipment in Russia 93

Market Overview 93

Market Data 94

Market Segmentation 95

Market outlook 97

Five forces analysis 98

Macroeconomic indicators 106

Sports Equipment in The United Kingdom 108

Market Overview 108

Market Data 109

Market Segmentation 110

Market outlook 112

Five forces analysis 113

Macroeconomic indicators 122

Sports Equipment in The United States 124

Market Overview 124

Market Data 125

Market Segmentation 126

Market outlook 128

Five forces analysis 129

Macroeconomic indicators 138

Company Profiles 140

Leading Companies 140

Appendix 174

Methodology 174

About MarketLine 175

