Global Sports Equipment Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022
The G8 Sports Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 sports equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights:
– The G8 countries contributed $75,530.8 million in 2017 to the global sports equipment industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $87,747.8 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 3% over the 2017–22 period.
— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the sports equipment industry, with market revenues of $33,895.5 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $13,906.1 and $7,575.7 million, respectively.
— The US is expected to lead the sports equipment industry in the G8 nations with a value of $40,590.0 million in 2016, followed by Japan and France with expected values of $14,651.6 and $9,844.0 million, respectively.
Scope:
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 sports equipment market
— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 sports equipment market
— Leading company profiles reveal details of key sports equipment market players’ G8 operations and financial performance
— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 sports equipment market with five year forecasts
— Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy:
– What was the size of the G8 sports equipment market by value in 2017?
— What will be the size of the G8 sports equipment market in 2022?
— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 sports equipment market?
— How has the market performed over the last five years?
— How large is the G8 sports equipment market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction 14
What is this report about? 14
Who is the target reader? 14
How to use this report 14
Definitions 14
Group of Eight (G8) Sports Equipment 15
Industry Outlook 15
Sports Equipment in Canada 19
Market Overview 19
Market Data 20
Market Segmentation 21
Market outlook 23
Five forces analysis 24
Macroeconomic indicators 31
Sports Equipment in France 33
Market Overview 33
Market Data 34
Market Segmentation 35
Market outlook 37
Five forces analysis 38
Macroeconomic indicators 46
Sports Equipment in Germany 48
Market Overview 48
Market Data 49
Market Segmentation 50
Market outlook 52
Five forces analysis 53
Macroeconomic indicators 61
Sports Equipment in Italy 63
Market Overview 63
Market Data 64
Market Segmentation 65
Market outlook 67
Five forces analysis 68
Macroeconomic indicators 76
Sports Equipment in Japan 78
Market Overview 78
Market Data 79
Market Segmentation 80
Market outlook 82
Five forces analysis 83
Macroeconomic indicators 91
Sports Equipment in Russia 93
Market Overview 93
Market Data 94
Market Segmentation 95
Market outlook 97
Five forces analysis 98
Macroeconomic indicators 106
Sports Equipment in The United Kingdom 108
Market Overview 108
Market Data 109
Market Segmentation 110
Market outlook 112
Five forces analysis 113
Macroeconomic indicators 122
Sports Equipment in The United States 124
Market Overview 124
Market Data 125
Market Segmentation 126
Market outlook 128
Five forces analysis 129
Macroeconomic indicators 138
Company Profiles 140
Leading Companies 140
Appendix 174
Methodology 174
About MarketLine 175
