Haptic Interface Market Strategies Implemented by the Leading Vendors to Increase Growth Opportunities 2023

Haptic Interface Market– Overview

The global haptic interface market is presumed to register 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the increasing demand for gaming applications, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).

Haptic interface technology allows humans to touch what may be considered as untouchable for instance; in laparoscopic surgery, radioactive waste removal, mobile, and robotics. The adoption of haptics is widespread across sectors, such as mobile, automotive, gaming, wearables, and industrial.

Haptic interface incorporated into the touch panels of printers, scanners, and copiers create a more intuitive interface. For instance; haptics applied to a flat-screen touch panel provides the sensation of pushing physical buttons on a printer or feeling the clicks to adjust brightness on a scanner.

haptic interface technology also allows humans to establish a connection with an electronic device such as computers and smartphones by the body sensations and body movements. Therefore, haptic interface is widely adopted across the industries. Its uptake in some of the burgeoning sectors such as automotive and Healthcare is increasing its market size, escalating the market further n the global platform.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the proliferation of smartphones, smart electronics devices, and wearables. The market is witnessing substantial investments transpired into R&D activities which in turn, are driving the market growth to an extent.

Haptic Interface Market – Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global haptic interface market are Immersion Corporation (US), 3D Systems (US), AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (China), Apple Inc. (US), Haption SA (France), Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), Nuance Communications (US), Google LLC (US), Novasentis Inc. (US), and Ultrahaptics Ltd. (UK).

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The force feedback of a gaming controller is a type of haptic interface between the controller and the user which augments the gaming experience among the users. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the global haptic interface market during the estimated period. With the rising demand for gaming applications and advances in technology in the gaming sector, the market is likely to flourish across the globe. Haptic interface is in high demand in several application areas such as education & training, automotive, healthcare, and others. Haptic interface is also utilized in the healthcare sector in order to train the doctors for several surgical procedures. Such factors are likely to accelerate the global haptic interface during the appraisal period. Moreover, the proliferation of smart electronic devices, smartphones, and wearables are presumed to contribute to the market growth. The market is also experiencing substantial investments transpired into research and development activities which further triggers the demand for haptic interface during the appraisal period.

On the flip side, the design associated with haptic interfaces is very complex which increases its maintenance cost. This is considered to impede the market growth during the appraisal period.

Global Haptic Interface Market: Segmental Analysis

The MRFRV analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Components : Hardware (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators) and Software.

By Applications : Computer Haptic, Machine Haptic and Human Haptic.

By End-Users : Manufacturing, Education and training, Games, Automotive, and Scientific among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and then Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Haptic Interface Market – Industry Updates

July 26, 2018: A team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Science has recently published a study of a low-cost simulator for endoscopy called EndoMimyk. The simulator endoscopy is a medical procedure which examines the interior of a body by inserting a tube with an attached camera. Such a simulator can help to bridge the temporal and spatial gap between the patient and the doctor. It is also useful in remote medical treatment and diagnosis.

Haptic Interface Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the haptic interface market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to dominate the global haptic interface market owing to the increasing ownership of consumer electronics and smartphones in this region. With increasing demand for wearable devices in economies such as Japan, China, India, and Korea, the adoption of the haptic interface has increased, thereby fueling the market growth. Moreover, the presence of consumer electronics device manufacturers such as Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Meizu, Samsung, and Sony are further driving the market growth.

The North American region holds the second largest position in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology and presence of key players in this region. Moreover, substantial interest in research and development from the private sectors towards the improvement of haptic is predicted to boost the market in the coming years.

