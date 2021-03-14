Indonesia Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018-Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
This report elaborates Indonesia’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Indonesian power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Indonesia on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Key Players:
· PT PLN (Persero)
· PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk
· PT Adaro Energy Tbk
Scope:
– Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters — macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.
— Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2017, forecast for the next 13 years to 2030
— Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear
— Data on leading current and upcoming projects
— Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports
— Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
— Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.
Reasons to buy:
– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector
— Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector
— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
— Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential
— Identify key partners and business development avenues
— Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
— Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.
Key Points from TOC:
2 Executive Summary 6
2.1 Indonesia, Power Sector Outlook 6
3 Introduction 9
3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 10
4 Indonesia, Power Market, Snapshot 11
4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 11
4.2 Supply Security 13
4.3 Opportunities 14
4.4 Challenges 15
5 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Analysis 16
5.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Structure 16
5.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Key Market Players 16
5.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Financial Deals 16
5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-October 2018 16
5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2017 18
5.4 Indonesia, Power Market, Demand Structure 19
5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2017 21
6 Indonesia, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 22
6.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 22
6.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Renewable Energy Development 22
6.2.1 Green Energy Policy 22
6.2.2 Electricity Purchase from Small- and Medium-Scale Renewable Energy 22
6.2.3 Ceiling Price for Geothermal 23
6.2.4 New Geothermal Law 24
6.2.5 Geothermal Fund 25
6.2.6 Power Purchase from Solar PV Plants 25
6.2.7 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass 26
6.3 New Electricity Sector Regulations in 2017 26
6.3.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017) 26
6.3.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017) 26
6.3.3 Ministerial Decree number 12/2017 (MEMR 12/2017) 26
6.3.4 Ministerial Decree number 50/2017 (MEMR 50/2017) 27
6.3.5 Policy to Increase the Share of Renewable Power Generation 27
6.4 New Electricity Procurement Business Plan (RUPTL), 2018–2027 28
6.5 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018 28
6.6 Regulation Number 35 of 2018 30
6.7 Regulation Number 37 of 2018 32
7 Indonesia Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 33
7.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000–2030 33
7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2017 33
7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000–2030 34
7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000–2030 35
7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000–2030 39
7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000–2030 42
8 Indonesia, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview 45
8.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview 45
8.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview 46
8.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Grid Interconnection 46
8.3.1 Power Import and Export Trends, 2000–2017 47
9 Indonesia, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 48
9.1 Key Company in the Indonesia Power Market: PT PLN (Persero) 48
9.1.1 Company Overview 48
9.1.2 Business Description 48
9.1.3 SWOT Overview 49
9.2 Key Company in the Indonesia Power Market: PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk 51
9.2.1 Company Overview 51
9.2.2 Business Description 51
9.2.3 SWOT Overview 51
9.3 Key Company in the Indonesia Power Market: PT Adaro Energy Tbk 53
9.3.1 Company Overview 53
9.3.2 Business Description 54
9.3.3 SWOT Overview 54
10 Appendix 57
