Intelligent Traffic Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Global Intelligent Traffic Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kapsch TrafficCom
SWARCO
Siemens
TomTom
THALES
IBM
Cubic
Fujitsu
Q-Free
Imtech
Kyosan Electric
SICE
Iteris
Peek traffic
E-Hualu
China ITS (Holdings)
ENJOYOR
Datang Telecom
Wantong Technology
Hisense TransTech
China Shipping Network Technology
Dahua Technology
HIKVISION
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Intelligent Traffic Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
Freeway Management System
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Advanced Public Transportation System
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Info-mobility
Public Transport
Freeway
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Research Report 2018
1 Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Traffic Systems
1.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
1.2.4 Freeway Management System
1.2.5 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
1.2.6 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Intelligent Traffic Systems Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Urban Traffic
1.3.3 Inter-Urban
1.3.4 Parking Management
1.3.5 Info-mobility
1.3.6 Public Transport
1.3.7 Freeway
1.4 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Traffic Systems (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……….
7 Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 SWARCO
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 SWARCO Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Siemens
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 TomTom
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 TomTom Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 THALES
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 THALES Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 IBM
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Intelligent Traffic Systems Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 IBM Intelligent Traffic Systems Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
