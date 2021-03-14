Low-calorie RTD Beverages Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 – 2028

The proliferating health and wellness trend among modern consumers is expected to bode well for the low-calorie RTD beverages market in the coming decade. As beverage producers are keenly observing constantly evolving lifestyle trends, demand for low-calorie RTD beverages is anticipated to rise in the near future, in turn driving the low-calorie RTD beverages market progress. Manufacturers in the low-calorie RTD beverages market are engaged in matching consumer demand for health, nutrition and sustainability. In consonant with this, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is witnessing persistent introduction of a range of novel low-calorie RTD beverages of multiple brands. For instance, Coca-Cola Singapore has recently launched Authentic Tea House range with no- or low-sugar.

Urbanization has increased the number of time-pressed consumers that actively seek ready-to-eat food, thereby driving the growth of the low-calorie RTD beverages market. In addition, rising health and fitness has led beverage manufacturers to introduce a plethora of low-calorie RTD beverages to satiate increasing demand from consumers. Beverage producers are introducing healthier low-calorie RTD beverages with the intention to stand out amid the intense competition. Along with the healthier beverage options, manufacturers in the low-calorie RTD beverages market are adopting novel and effective packaging solutions to attract a broader consumer pool.

Market Outlook

Due to busy and arduous lifestyles, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages have become popular amongst consumers. This demand is complemented with the demand for clean-label, gluten-free, low-calorie and low-carb products, which has led to the elevation of the low-calorie RTD beverages market in the food industry. The growth in the overall functional beverage market and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has fuelled the growth of the low-calorie RTD beverages market. Many product launches with new flavor variants have recently been witnessed in the low-calorie RTD beverages market. Local players are also entering the low-calorie RTD beverages market which is expected to exhibit steady growth in the forecast period because artisanal and homemade functional beverages are trending amongst consumers, concurrently fuelling the growth of low-calorie beverages market. In January 2017, the company Diageo launched a low-calorie Seltzer under its brand Smirnoff. The company also offers these low-calorie RTD beverages which have also have low carbohydrates, zero-sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The functional beverage market is exploding with newer variants and the retail stores are fully occupied with these beverages. Low-calorie RTD beverages, clean-label beverages without artificial sweeteners, etc. are some of them. The low-calorie RTD beverages segment is stirring the functional beverage industry. Consumers are becoming more responsible towards their health and taking it into their own hands by opting for healthy drinks and low-calorie RTD beverages, as they offer a feasible solution for the consumers to stay healthy. Many low-calorie RTD beverage producers are aiming to include more nutritional information on the can/bottle labels, following the latest consumer buying strategies. The low-calorie RTD beverages are marketed with a health benefit tagline and this strategy has been adopted by many manufacturers in the low-calorie RTD beverages market. Key players, such as Diageo, are also focusing to expand their product offering in the health and wellness segment, which echoes the growing demand for low-calorie RTD beverages.

Global Low-calorie RTD Beverages: Market Segmentation

On basis of beverage type, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Alcoholic beverages Cocktails Vodka Wine Rum

Non-alcoholic beverages Carbonated Seltzers Sparkling water Non-carbonated Tea & Coffee Flavored/Infused water Fruit juices



On basis of flavor, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Fruits Citrus fruits Cranberry Grapefruit Others

Herbs & spices

On the basis of distribution channel, the low-calorie RTD beverages market is segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Store-based retailing Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount stores Traditional Grocers

Online Stores

Examples of some of the key players operating in the low-calorie RTD beverages market are Diageo plc., Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Global Brands Limited, Bacardi Limited, Kold Group, PepsiCo, Inc., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, SGC Global, LLC, Malibu Drinks, Herbal Water, Inc. and AB InBev (Spiked Seltzer), among others.