Online Gambling and Betting Market Overview till 2025 Growth Aspects and Dynamics
Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Online Gambling and Betting Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.
Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “the stakes”) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.
Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=977148
The global gambling market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas accounted for the largest market share during 2017, with North America being the primary revenue contributor. However, South American countries are expected generate more revenue over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Online Gambling and Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Gambling and Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Gambling and Betting development in United States, Europe and China.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company: NetEnt AB, GVC Holdings Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Playtech Plc, William Hill Plc, Kindred Plc, Amaya Inc, Paddy Power Betfair Plc and others.
- Market size by Product –
- Poker
- Casino
- Sports Betting
- Other
- Market size by End User/Applications –
- Entertainment
- Commercial
- Other
- Market size by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
- The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Online Gambling and Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Online Gambling and Betting development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size
2.2 Online Gambling and Betting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Gambling and Betting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Gambling and Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Gambling and Betting Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Gambling and Betting Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 NetEnt AB
12.1.1 NetEnt AB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Gambling and Betting Introduction
12.1.4 NetEnt AB Revenue in Online Gambling and Betting Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NetEnt AB Recent Development
12.2 GVC Holdings Plc
12.3 888 Holdings Plc
12.4 Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc
12.5 Fortuna Entertainment Group
12.6 Playtech Plc
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/977148/global-online-gambling-and-betting-market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Gambling and Betting are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us:
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Information:
Gasper James,
Decision Market Reports,
304 S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)
Email: [email protected]