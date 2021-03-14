Online Gambling and Betting Market Overview till 2025 Growth Aspects and Dynamics

Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Online Gambling and Betting Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “the stakes”) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.

The global gambling market is segmented into three main regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas accounted for the largest market share during 2017, with North America being the primary revenue contributor. However, South American countries are expected generate more revenue over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Online Gambling and Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Gambling and Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Gambling and Betting development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company: NetEnt AB, GVC Holdings Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Playtech Plc, William Hill Plc, Kindred Plc, Amaya Inc, Paddy Power Betfair Plc and others.

Market size by Product –

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Entertainment Commercial Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Gambling and Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Gambling and Betting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size

2.2 Online Gambling and Betting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Gambling and Betting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Gambling and Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Gambling and Betting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Gambling and Betting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 NetEnt AB

12.1.1 NetEnt AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Gambling and Betting Introduction

12.1.4 NetEnt AB Revenue in Online Gambling and Betting Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 NetEnt AB Recent Development

12.2 GVC Holdings Plc

12.3 888 Holdings Plc

12.4 Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

12.5 Fortuna Entertainment Group

12.6 Playtech Plc

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Gambling and Betting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

