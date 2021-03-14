Payment Security Market Set for Rapid Growth, Forecast by 2025

Global Payment Security Market Report presents the worldwide Payment Security Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Global Payment Security Market was valued at USD 9.85 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 40.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.92% from 2017 to 2025.

As security breaches continue to threaten retailer’s reputations, companies of all sizes are implementing modern payment technologies. These payment security solutions include – EMV, point-to-point encryption and tokenization, better protect consumers against fraud and stolen information. Payment security provides full access control, is transparent, updates in real-time, and performs multilevel checks.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are: Tokenex, Ingenico Epayments, Braintree, Index, Bluefin Payment Systems, Intelligent Payments, Cybersource, Geobridge Corporation, Elavon, Shift4 Corporation, TNS, Signifyd, Sisa Information Security and Others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand of Advanced Payment Security Solutions for Digital E-commerce

1.2 Rise in Payment Applications Usage across Different Industries

1.3 Growing Fraudulent Activities in E-commerce

1.4 Rising Need of Digital Payment Systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security Concerns with Online Banking

2.2 Lack of Awareness of Online Payments

2.3 Costly Advanced Payment Security Solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Payment Security Market is segmented on the basis of organization size, component, vertical, and region.

By Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Fraud detection and prevention

2.1.2 Encryption

2.1.3 Tokenization

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Consulting services

2.2.2 Integration services

2.2.3 Support services By Vertical:

3.1 Travel and Hospitality

3.2 Retail and Customer Goods

3.3 Media and Entertainment

3.4 Healthcare

3.5 Telecom and IT

3.6 Education

3.7 Others By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

