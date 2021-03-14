Residential Ice-Cream Machine 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10% and Forecast to 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global residential ice-cream machine market based on product (6-quart residential ice-cream machines, 4-quart residential ice-cream machines, and 2-quart residential ice-cream machines) and distribution channel (offline and online). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

According to market research report, the technology innovation and portfolio extension offering product premiumization will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global residential ice-cream machine market during the forecast period. Premiumization is one of the popular market strategies taken up by market players that drives the customers to purchase expensive products with value proposition and brand entity. These players attract customers to buy expensive products by providing a higher value proposition that is done by cross-selling and upselling various types of the products. Also, the boost in disposable income, urbanization, and improvement in the financial infrastructure of economies in both developed and developing countries will increase the sales of premium products in the global market.

Our market research analysts predict that this residential ice-cream machine market will grow at a CAGR of close to 10% by 2022.

The presence of digital campaigns for better consumer engagement is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. Residential ice-cream machine vendors are presently using many digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities to increase the sales of ice-cream machines and capture consumer attention. These campaigns and activities are generally done on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest. Social media has emerged as a primary tool for product marketing and customer engagement.

Companies covered

Characterized by the presence of several players, the residential ice-cream machine market appears to be fragmented. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in the ice cream maker machine market and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the ice cream machine manufacturers currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

This research report provides an analysis of various companies in this market including

• Cuisinart

• Hamilton Beach Brands

• ENP Direct (NOSTALGIA)

• Sunbeam Products

• Whirlpool (KitchenAid)

• www.maxi-matic.com

Segmentation by product and analysis of the residential ice-cream machine market

• 6-quart residential ice-cream machines

• 4-quart residential ice-cream machines

• 2-quart residential ice-cream machines

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the residential ice-cream machine market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global residential ice-cream machine market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global residential ice-cream machine market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global residential ice-cream machine market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global residential ice-cream machine market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global residential ice-cream machine market?

