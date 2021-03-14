Senior Friendly Packaging Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Global Senior Friendly Packaging Market – Overview:

Nowadays packaging manufacturers are focusing on providing better child resistant as well as senior friendly packaging solutions. Mostly senior friendly packaging is done for pharmaceutical applications which are being used by senior citizen on a large scale. According German Federal Association of Senior Citizens Organizations, more than 90 % of senior citizens struggle to open consumer packaging which has been considered as a challenge for packaging manufacturers to developed senior friendly packaging products.

Senior friendly packaging can be easily used by senior citizens without much efforts but are difficult to be opened by infants or toddlers. Senior friendly packaging can be seen in several packaging formats such as blisters, bottles, tubes, cans, jars, bags, pouches, etc. Senior friendly packaging are mainly used for several applications such as medicinal pills & tablets, body care products, hair care products, shampoos & conditioners, dental care, etc. In addition, senior friendly packaging are used for providing ease for opening consumer packaging application for senior citizens.

Global Senior Friendly Packaging Market – Key players:

Key players for senior friendly packaging market can be segmented based on Tier 1, Tier2 and Tier 3 based categories. Tier 1 players: Amcor Ltd, Berry Global, Inc., WestRock Company, Owens-Illinois Inc, Silgan Plastics Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, AptarGroup, Inc, etc.; Amcor Ltd. manufactures newly developed senior friendly blister packaging solutions which are puncture resistant with specialized peelable cover which can be easily peeled by senior citizens.

Berry Global, Inc develops and manufacturers more than 100 types of senior friendly caps and closures for the convenience of senior citizens. The company develops one – piece or two – piece product designs ranging from 18 mm to 110 mm in diameter.

WestRock Company through its subsidiary MeadWestvaco Healthcare Packaging LLC manufactures 4 different names types of senior friendly / child resistant products by brand name Dosepak, PerfPak, Shellpak and Surepak.

AptarGroup, Inc manufactures nasal spray pumps which are senior friendly and have special closure for child resistance.

Tier 2 players: Sanner of America, Inc., Rieke Corporation, Polytop Corporation, Pierson Industries Inc., Keystone Folding Box Company, Sonic Packaging Industries, Inc, etc.

Tier 3 players: Guala Dispensing S.p.A., Cobra Plastics Inc, Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, Kaufman Container, Sun Grown Packaging, O.Berk Company, LLC, Körber Medipak Systems GmbH, MJS Packaging Inc, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

