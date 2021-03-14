Thermoformed Skin Packaging Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2016-2026

Out of 7 billion human beings globally, one is constantly in touch by packaging in some way or the other. The Goss Domestic Product of a country will reduce in value without packaging industry. The total packaging sales of a country is an indicator of the strength of country’s economy, as everything sold, have to be packaged. Products cannot be shipped from source to the point of consumption without proper packaging. Packaging surfaced as a significant parameter for brand owners to market their products. The trend of optimizing packaging to push the sales is very prominent in consumer products market. Consequently, the gross value added of packaging industry also reported substantial growth over the last five years. Furthermore, manufacturers and suppliers of packaging solution have also introduced new packaging format, which includes vacuum seal packaging, shrink wrap and thermoformed skin packaging.

The thermoformed skin packaging refers to the packaging system used in food, consumer goods and industrial goods. The thermoformed skin packaging is rapidly replacing the traditional packaging option as it improves the shelf life, quality and aesthetic appeal of the products, positively influencing the customer purchase decision. Thermoformed skin packaging manufacturing process is a very simple and inexpensive type of packaging process when compared with plastic molding and forming methods. Thermoformed skin packaging is considered as a highly developed machine concept for more flexible and cost-effective packaging. In thermoformed skin packaging, transparency of Surlin (the skin material) along with a highly-transparent sealing layer improves card printing resulting in a high-quality, sales-promoting way of presentation. In a thermoformed skin packaging, the products are skin-tight enclosure of a clear-transparent top film. In a thermoformed skin packaging, the special skin film provides a pack of excellent quality with enhanced food safety and the best possible product presentation.

As consumer trends are evolving to more sustainable buying patterns and packaging industry is also adapting product offerings to meet the demand, thermoformed skin packaging is expected to gain a lot of traction in coming years.

Global food packaging industry grew in the last five years due to increasing population and urban lifestyles. Demand for ready-to-cook meals, quality and fresh packaged food, is another driving factor affecting the growth of thermoformed skin packaging market. Organized retail sectors and the boom in the e-commerce companies is providing a traction to thermoformed skin packaging industry. is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global thermoformed skin packaging market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market share, followed by Europe and North America respectively. In developing countries like China and India the packaging market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR. China will lead with higher economic growth, increased food consumption and fast urbanization during 2016-2026.

The global market for thermoformed skin packaging system is segmented broadly into four parts, depending upon the type, base material, application and geography.

Based on product type, the global thermoformed skin packaging market is segmented into: Carded thermoformed skin packaging & Non-carded thermoformed skin packaging

Based on base type, the global thermoformed skin packaging market is segmented into: Plastic & Paper and paper boards

Based on applications, the global thermoformed skin packaging market is segmented into:Food,,meat and sea food,,fruits and vegetables,,others,,Consumer goods,,Electronic and electrical goods,,Shopping goods,,Others,,Industrial goods,,Tools,,Spare parts,,Others

Key Players

Some of the key players in thermoformed skin packaging market includes Bemis Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited, G. Modini, Sealed Air, ULMA Group, DMD 2000 Ltd., Clondalkin Group, Trans European Plastics Ltd, DRADER Manufacturing Industries Ltd., Thermo-Packaging Suppliers Inc., SouthPack, Vinpac Innovations., etc.