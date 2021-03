United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025-Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Others

GlobalData’s new report, United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories — Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495618

Scope:

– Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories — Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

— Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

— 2017 company share and distribution share data for Healthcare IT market.

— Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Healthcare IT market.

— Key players covered include GE Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp, Philips Healthcare, and Others.

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare LLC

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Cegedim SA

Medtronic Plc

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

3M Health Care Ltd

Omron Healthcare Co Ltd

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

McKesson Corp

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

DXC Technology Co

A&D Engineering Inc

Paul Hartmann AG

InterSystems Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corp

EMIS Group PLC

Fujitsu Ltd

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Cerner Corp

Epic Systems Corp

Elekta AB

Roper Technologies Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

PHC Corp

Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495618

Reasons to buy:

– Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories poised for strong growth in the future.

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

— Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

— Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

— What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution — Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction 10

3 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom 21

3.1 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 21

3.2 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 23

3.3 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2017 24

3.4 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 26

3.5 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 29

3.6 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 31

3.7 Healthcare IT Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 34

4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom 37

4.1 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 37

4.2 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 38

4.3 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 39

4.4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 46

4.5 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 53

4.6 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 55

4.7 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 56

5 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom 58

5.1 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 58

5.2 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 59

5.3 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 61

5.4 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 64

5.5 Clinical IT Systems Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 65

6 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom 67

6.1 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 67

6.2 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 68

6.3 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 69

6.4 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 71

6.5 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 73

6.6 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 74

6.7 Fetal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 75

7 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom 77

7.1 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 77

7.2 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 78

7.3 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 79

7.4 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 85

7.5 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 86

8 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom 88

8.1 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 88

8.2 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 90

8.3 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015–2025 92

8.4 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 93

9 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom 94

9.1 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 94

9.2 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 95

9.3 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 96

9.4 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 105

9.5 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015–2025 114

9.6 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 116

9.7 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 117

10 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom 119

10.1 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 119

10.2 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 121

10.3 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 123

10.4 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 124

10.5 Neonatal Monitors Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 125

11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom 127

11.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 127

11.2 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 128

11.3 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 129

11.4 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 136

11.5 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 143

11.6 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 145

11.7 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 146

12 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom 148

12.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 148

12.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 149

12.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 150

12.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 152

12.5 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 154

12.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 155

12.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 156

13 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Healthcare IT Market 158

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/united-kingdom-healthcare-it-market-outlook-to-2025-blood-pressure-monitors-clinical-it-systems-fetal-monitors-neonatal-monitors-and-others

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]