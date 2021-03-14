Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market 2017 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2027

Vacuum blood collection device is a part of a closed system which used to collect the blood sample direct to the patient’s vein into the appropriate test tube. As the name suggests the devices is based on vacuum technology. The vacuum blood collection device prevents needlestick injury by eliminating needles from human contact. The vacuum blood collection device avoids the chances of the chancy spray of fluid getting into the air when the needle is retracted and also avoids the potential aerosoling. The vacuum blood collection devices are easy to use, operate and technically greater to other blood collection devices. The device comprises the blood collection tubes, needles and some accessories that consist holder and stoppers. The blood collection needle devices consist a double pointed needle which has either mount end or open end, attached to a plastic tubular holder or an adapter. The double pointed needles are accessible in several different gauge sizes. The length of the needle is started from 1 to 11/2 inches. The end of the needle covered by the black rubber cuff, which is a needle holder, attached to the barrel or a tube. The barrel holds the collected blood sample. Once the needle inserted into the vein, the tube is pressed on, that pushing up the needle to drawn blood automatically until the required amount is not collected into the tube. Vacuum blood collection tubes are made up of glass or plastic which is sealed with partial vacuum inside by rubber cuffs.

The blood collection tubes are accessible in various sizes used for adult and pediatric phlebotomies. Different type of blood test varies the specimens. Some blood collection tubes have additives such as anticoagulants which prevent the blood coagulation. An anticoagulants are already present in the tube. Some tubes have additives that enhance the coagulation of blood. The colour of the stopper indicates which is anticoagulant having tube. There are some tubes that available in several colour like red which indicates no additive present in the glass tube, red and black mottled tube used to separate the serum from cells permanently, sodium is present in the light blue coloured tube which is used to perform tests such as PT, PTT and fibrinogen. Lavender top tubes consist the EDTA inside which is used to test CBC, WBC count, hematocrit, platelet count, reticulocyte count etc. Green tube contains sodium heparin, ammonium heparin or lithium heparin. The green PST tube contains heparin inside, it is a gel that permanently separates plasma from RBCs after centrifugation and brown coloured tube contains sodium heparin inside. Gray coloured tube contains Potassium oxalate and sodium fluoride which is used to test blood alcohol levels and glucose level in the blood. Yellow coloured tube contains Sodium polyanethol sulfonate (SPS) inside which is used in HLA phenotyping, DNA and paternity testing.

Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Along with steady development in economic environment, greater awareness of health, rising per-capita disposable income and the growing investments on vacuum blood collection devices are increasing the demand of vacuum blood collection devices. The increasing population, growing technological advancement, increasing adoption of blood collection devices is expected to act as a driver to the global vacuum blood collection devices market. The lack of experience in using these advanced technology act as a restraint to the market.

Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market: Segmentation

The global Vacuum Blood Collection devices market is classified on the basis of type and end users.

Global vacuum blood collection devices market segmented, by Product Type-

Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Collection Needle

Accessories

Holder

Stopper

Global vacuum blood collection devices market segmented, by End User-

Clinics

Hospitals

Outpatient Centers

Blood Banks

Emergency Medical Services

Community Healthcare Services

Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market: Overview

Based on product type is the major segment of the vacuum blood collection devices market that includes blood collection tubes, blood collection needles and accessories which further divided into holder and stoppers. The other segment include end users that comprises clinics, hospitals, outpatient centers, blood banks, emergency medical services and community healthcare services.

Vacuum Blood Collection Devices Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global vacuum blood collection devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better healthcare facilities and better government initiatives and more business investments for research and development. Europe market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Latin America due to increasing awareness of vacuum blood collection devices.

Market: Key Players

Some of the major players are Medigard, Terumo, Nipro, Greiner Bio One, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Weigao Group, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices and Hebei Xinle Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.