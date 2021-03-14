Veterinary Glucometers Market Outlook 2017 Sales Revenue, Strategy to 2027 | Future Market Insights Report

Veterinary glucometers are used to determine the glucose level in the companion animals. The veterinary glucometers are specially used for the dogs and cats. The Veterinary glucometers are portable devices which are easy to use and easily handled by vets and suitable for use by diabetic pet owners. It is a hand handled device which can be used in-practice, in the field or at home as well. 1.5µl of blood sample is required for performing the test and results can be acquired in a very short time of period of 8 seconds. The veterinary glucometers are very useful devices for monitoring animal diabetes. By using veterinary glucometers, it is easy to use glucose test in a practice at field or at home. It is based on biosensor and auto code technology. These veterinary glucometers have an additional bell or whistle and have the ability to upload readings in an electronic format after performing the test.

Veterinary Glucometers Market: Drivers and Restrains

The global market of veterinary glucometers is expected to driven by advancing technology in veterinary glucometers market place. The market is expected to grow by some factors such as clients expect a higher level of care and nominally invasive procedures for their pets which propositionally boost up the growth of the market. The lack of experience can act as a restraint of the market.

Veterinary Glucometers Market: Segmentation

Veterinary micro-fibre endoscope market is segmented into animal type and end user.

Veterinary Glucometers Market, by Animal Type-

Dogs

Cats

Veterinary Glucometers Market, by End User-

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Homecare Settings

Veterinary Glucometers Market: Overview

Based on animal type is the major segment of the veterinary glucometers market which includes companion animals such as dogs and cats. The other segment of veterinary glucometers market is based on end user which includes veterinary hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and homecare settings.

Veterinary Glucometers Market: Regional overview

Region wise, the global veterinary glucometers market is classified into regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market with better healthcare facilities and growing advancing technology in the region. The second largest market hold by Europe market followed by Asia pacific due to increasing awareness for veterinary diseases.

Veterinary Glucometers Market: Key Players

Some of the major global players in the market are Nova Biomedical, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, BioNote Inc., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., i-SENS. Inc., MED TRUST, UltiMed, Inc., Biotest Medical Corp. etc.