Wood Based Panel Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

Scope of the Report:

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in different forms. When engaged in the industry, manufacturers should pay attention on the energy, technology as well as raw materials, which are key factors for the wood based panel industry.

According to its different manufacturing technology, wood base panels can be divided into categories, such as PB, MDF, HDF, OSB, plywood and so on. Among those types, plywood accounts for the largest production proportion which was 32.65% in 2015.

Wood based panel industry has low technology barrier, which result in large amounts of manufacturers distributing in the each corner of the world. However, when considering the major production base, China has become the largest producer of wood based panel undoubtedly. China’s production was 293267 K Cubic Meter in 2015, holding the 49.55% share in the global market. North America is the follower, who contributed 13.99% production share in 2015.

As for consumption, China, North America and Europe are the key consuming regions. China is not only the largest producer of wood based panel, but also the largest consumer. In 2015, the three regions consumed 279778 K Cubic Meter, 88416 K Cubic Meter and 76638 K Cubic Meter respectively, with the total consumption share of 75.16 globally.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the wood based panel market still promising. Market insiders think that the wood based panel industry will continue to keep upward tendency in the coming few years with the GACR of 2.66% during the period of 2017-2022. Besides, due to fierce competition in the industry, price and gross margin are estimated to decline further.

The worldwide market for Wood Based Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 161800 million US$ in 2024, from 166800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wood Based Panel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

GVK Novopan Industries Limited

Sahachai Particle Board

Siam Riso Wood Products

Daya

Furen

Sengong

Jianfeng

Shengda

Fenglin

Weihua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wood Based Panel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Particleboard (PB)

1.2.2 Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

1.2.3 High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

1.2.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

1.2.5 Plywood

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Furniture

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Flooring

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kronospan

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kronospan Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Arauco

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arauco Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Daiken New Zealand

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Daiken New Zealand Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Duratex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Duratex Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Georgia-Pacific

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Masisa

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Masisa Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Swiss Krono Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Wood Based Panel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Swiss Krono Group Wood Based Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

