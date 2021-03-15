Acrylic Glass Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Acrylic Glass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Acrylic Glass Market



In 2018, the global Acrylic Glass market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acrylic Glass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acrylic Glass development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Evonik,

Mitsubishi Rayon,

Altuglas (Arkema),

Polycasa,

Plaskolite,

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Jumei

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

MARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cell Cast Acrylic Glass

Continuous Cast Acrylic Glass

Extruded Cast Acrylic Glass

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Acrylic Glass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Acrylic Glass development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acrylic Glass are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

