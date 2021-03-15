Active and Intelligent Packaging Market 2019: Global Demand, Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Insights, Applications, Features and Forecast Outlook 2025
Global Active and Intelligent Packaging market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active and Intelligent Packaging.
This report researches the worldwide Active and Intelligent Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Active and Intelligent Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Active and Intelligent Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Active and Intelligent Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF SE
Amcor Limited
Honeywell
Landec Corporation
Bemis Company, Inc.
Crown Holdings
Rexam Plc
Sonoco
Graphic Packaging
Timestrip UK Ltd
VIP Packaging
Intelligent Packaging Solutions Ltd.
Desiccare, Inc.
Freshpoint Holdings
MeadWestvaco Corporation
Market Segments:
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Active and Intelligent Packaging Market in Education Sector market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
Pure Absorbers
Oxygen Scavengers
Microwave Susceptors
Moisture/Humidity Absorbers
Odor Absorbers/Emitters
Anti-Microbiological Packaging
Others
Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
Frozen Food
Packaged Foods
Dairy Products
Others
