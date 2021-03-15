Allyl Heptanoate Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Market Introduction: Introduction and Need of the Product Allyl heptanoate is a type of chemical compound prevalently used in the alcoholic beverages, apple, banana, pineapple, and other soft drinks. Allyl Heptanoate is also known as heptanoic acid, 2-propenyl ester, and with several other names. However, FDA recognizes it as “Allyl Heptanoate”. Allyl Heptanoate is listed in Food Chemical Codes and its appearance is color-less to pale yellow clear liquid. It has good shelf life of more than twenty-four months, if stored in appropriate conditions. Allyl heptanoate requires protection from heat and light and should be stored in cool and dry place in sealed containers. It is easily soluble in alcohol and water at specific conditions. Allyl heptanoate has medium odor strength and fruity flavor as of pineapple, banana, and other waxy & tropical fruits. According to FEMA GRAS, the average maximum parts per million of allyl heptanoate allowed in the baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, chewing gum, frozen dairy products, fruit ices, puddings, and hard candy are 6.4, 1.3, 86.0, 2.7, 2.7, 2.9, and 6.4 respectively. It is found naturally in environment and regarded safe for use in food products.

Allyl Heptanoate Market: Market Dynamics – Allyl heptanoate is gaining significant popularity to be used as flavors in pineapple, banana, and other tropical fruits. Recently research and innovation in the food industry made it possible for the manufacturers to use allyl heptanoate at a large scale for mass production of food products. However, it also has applications in cosmetic industry and used as perfuming agents for some of the products. Allyl heptanoate market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the new entrants in the emerging as well as developed economies of the world. With the increasing consumer preference towards flavor-based food products, the demand is expected to increase continuously through the forecast period. Some of the major restraints present in the allyl heptanoate market is the increasing restrictions over the use of chemicals in the food products which may hamper its future prospects.

There are various safety factor associated with the usage of allyl heptanoate, such as avoiding drinking, eating and smoking during the product usage, and wearing specific protective equipment for eye and face. Stringent government regulations regarding to the allyl heptanoate and precautionary majors are expected to hamper the allyl heptanoate market growth.

Allyl Heptanoate Market: Segmentation: Global Allyl heptanoate market can be segmented on the basis of flavor type and application – On the basis of flavor type allyl heptanoate market can be segmented as Banana, Pineapple, Other Tropical Fruits; On the basis of application type allyl heptanoate market can be segmented as Flavouring Agents, Perfuming Agents; On the basis of end use allyl heptanoate market can be segmented as Beverages o Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Food o Bakery Products, Frozen Food o Fruit Ices, Puddings o Confectionary, Other Food Products, Cosmetics

Allyl Heptanoate Market: Regional Overview – The North America and European region dominates the global Allyl Heptanoate market with the market share of more than 50% throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of allyl heptanoate in these regions. Also, the consumption of flavour-based food products is also expected to witness significant growth both of these regions which in turn might create the strong demand for allyl heptanoate in the coming years. In Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) region, the allyl heptanoate market is also expected to witness significant growth with the growing consumption of flavoured food and drinks products in the China, India, and South East Asian countries. In Latin America region, Brazil and Mexico account for largest market share in the region and the majority of demand for ally heptanoate is fulfilled through imports. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global allyl heptanoate market.

Allyl Heptanoate Market: Key Market Players – Some of the key players in the global allyl heptanoate market are C.S. International GmbH, Advanced Biotechnology, Inc., Aurochemicals, Berje Inc., Elan Inc., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Global Essence UK Ltd., Interdonati, Inc., Indukern, S.A., Inoue Perfumery MFG. Co.,Ltd.,Kingchem Life Science LLC

