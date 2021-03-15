Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ammonium sulfate [(NH4)2 SO4] was one of the first and most widely used nitrogen (N) fertilizers for crop production?it is used primarily where there is a need for supplemental N and S to meet the nutritional requirement of growing plants. The active ingredients in it are nitrogen and sulfur. Correct use of this fertilizer maintains healthy nitrogen levels in the soil and, in the case of alkaline soils, helps to maintain a good pH balance. When used in excess, however, it can cause a range of undesirable plant conditions, such as excessive leaf growth, weak plant bodies, and excessive thatch in lawns.

Production of the Top 3 manufacturers of ammonium sulfate fertilizer, PCI, DSM and APF, consist of approximately 40% of the entire production volume of the USA. Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is major application in Grain and Cash Crops, consist of approximately 90%

The growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales will decrease gradually in the time period of 2016 to 2021. At the same time, the growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue will fluctuate a little possibly because of the challenging situation in sales. Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market size will increase to 440 Million US$ by 2025, from 420 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rentech(PCI)

APF

BASF

Agrium

OCI

Evonik

OSTCHEM Holding

PotashCorp

Honeywell

Yara

DSM

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Type

AS Fertilizers

AS based Blended Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Application

Cash Crops

Grain

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

