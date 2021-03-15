Amphoteric Emulsifier Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

An amphoteric emulsifier is a compound that contains anionic as well as a cationic hydrophilic group. Amphoteric emulsifiers have excellent compatibility with other types of emulsifiers. They have application in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, personal care, and cosmetics. Amphoteric emulsifiers help improve blending and moisture retention, enhance mouthfeel, etc., and thus, are used in the preparation of various food items such as bakery products, dairy products, etc. These amphoteric emulsifiers are obtained from various sources such as coconuts, soyabean oil, coconut oil, etc. Amphoteric emulsifiers can be used in textile finishing auxiliaries, dry cleaning agents, dispersants, and dyeing auxiliaries.

Various Applications of Amphoteric Emulsifiers Increasing their Demand

Due to hectic lifestyles, consumer preference for convenience, increase in disposable income, etc., the demand for ready-to-eat food products is increasing. Consumer demand for innovative food products with exotic flavours is also increasing. The increase in the consumption of processed food products is anticipated to increase the demand for amphoteric emulsifiers. Amphoteric emulsifiers help in the proper mixing of various ingredients that are present in end products. The proper mixing of ingredients ensures that the taste and texture of the end product are maintained. An amphoteric emulsifier is an important substance that is required for the blending of ingredients. There are many beverages that contain oil-based colours and flavours that do not mix properly with water, and thus, these amphoteric emulsifiers are used for the production of stable and uniform beverages. Therefore, an increase in the demand for food and beverage products is anticipated to serve as a driver for the growth of the amphoteric emulsifier market.

Amphoteric emulsifiers are also used in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Cosmetic products such as creams, lotions, etc., contain oil, water, and many other ingredients, and thus, an amphoteric emulsifier is required for the proper formulation of the cosmetic product. The increasing demand for sunscreens, anti-aging creams, hand lotions, etc., is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the amphoteric emulsifier market.

The major restraint for the growth of the amphoteric emulsifier market is the presence of a large variety of other emulsifiers in the market. There are various types of cationic and anionic emulsifiers that are available in the market. Companies are trying to develop new plant-based emulsifiers according to the market trends, and thus, the high competition in the industry is anticipated to hinder the growth of amphoteric emulsifier market.

Amphoteric Emulsifier Market: Segmentation

The amphoteric emulsifier market can be segmented on the basis of source, origin, and end use:

On the basis of source, the amphoteric emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Coconut Oil

Soybean Oil

Others

On the basis of origin, the amphoteric emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end use, the amphoteric emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (Paint Industry, Construction Industry, etc.)

Amphoteric Emulsifier Market: Regional Analysis

The demand for amphoteric emulsifiers is expected to increase in the MEA region. Changing lifestyles and influence of Western culture are the major drivers for the increase in the demand for confectionery products in GCC countries. Thus, this increase in the demand for confectionery products is anticipated to serve as a driver for the growth of the amphoteric emulsifier market, since they are an essential ingredient that is required in the preparation of various confectionery products.

The demand for anti-pollution creams, lotions, sunscreens, etc., is increasing in the Asia Pacific region. The presence of a large youth population is one of the drivers for the increase in the demand for cosmetic products. Thus, the growth of the cosmetic industry is anticipated to increase the demand for amphoteric emulsifiers, as they are used in the formulation of various personal care products.

Amphoteric Emulsifier Market: Key Participants

