Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market by 2025

Hidden inside the car, actuation parts are often considered as ‘safety critical’ parts. Automotive actuators are used in the actuation of various systems such as power seats and brake systems of the vehicle. One of the important system is brake actuation system which is small mechanically operated device used to ensure that the front and rear brakes are applied at the same instance. In a front wheel drive car, approximately 60% weight is over the front wheels, in order to avoid skid developed from imbalance equalization system is achieved using brake actuation systems. Automotive brake actuation system does not only prevent wheel lock during braking but also control behavior of the car under serious driving conditions by supporting various system such as electronic brake force distribution (EBD) traction control system (TC), hydraulic brake assist (HBA) or cornering brake control (CBC). As the concern over safety is growing across the globe such systems are gaining increasing traction among the OEMs and users.

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global automotive brake actuation system market is increasing rapidly due to various factors such as stringent government norms related to safety and consumer preferences shifting to new technology advancement and active safety features. Also, rising concern over fuel economy, stringent government laws towards controlling vehicular emission and growing vehicles in operations are some of the major drivers along with macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP are fuelling the growth of the global automotive brake actuation systems market. However high cost of implementation and slower adoption rate of newer technology can pose a major challenge towards the growth of the global automotive brake actuation systems market.

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market: Segmentation

Global Automotive Brake Actuation system market is segmented on the basis of geography, vehicle type and by components. Component segment of the global automotive brake actuation systems market includes following segment

Brake booster

Tandem master cylinder (TMCs)

Brake fluid reservoir

On the other hand vehicle type segment is further segmented into following three categories;

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market: Overview

The global automotive brake actuation system market is expected to grow with significant rate over the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Developed economies such as U.S. and U.K. is anticipated to play major role in first half of forecast period 2015 – 2020 while during the second half of the forecast period emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil is forecast to surge the demand for automotive brake actuation systems market. Among the vehicle type segment, passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive brake actuation system market in 2014, and is projected to expand at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global automotive brake actuation systems market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive brake actuation system market followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions.

Automotive Brake Actuation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in global automotive brake actuation systems market are Continental AG, ZF TRW, MICO, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, and Valeo S.A.