Automotive Active Suspension System Market Manufacturing Growth and Development 2015-2025

Automotive market being one of the most important and lucrative market in today’s era, continually go through technological transformations, so as to introduce various distinctive features in vehicles which makes the vehicle more attractive, safe, easy to handle and thus customer friendly. The constant technological advancement in the automotive equipment segment has made the automotive suspension systems way smarter, unlike the passive suspension systems where the movement is determined by the road surface, active suspension system controls the vertical movement of vehicle relative to vehicle body implementing an onboard system that senses the force applied to the wheels and thus adjusts various mechanical connections to maintain the chassis level.

A suspension system in which only the viscous damping coefficient of the shock absorber is adjusted is called as semi-active suspension system. The active suspension system market today is an important part of suspension system market and finds its major application in high end luxury and sports cars, and also some medium range cars & commercial vehicles. The automotive active suspension system are available in market with various commercial name, varying company to company such as Magic Body Control by Mercedes-Benz, MagneRide developed by Delphi, PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management by Porsche. The active suspension system enhances vehicle dynamics such as ride comfort, vehicle control and stability.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The active suspension system results in enhanced vehicle dynamics and thus performance of vehicle, today, players focuses on vehicle performance characteristics to sustain the competitive automotive market, this tends to drive the automotive active suspension system market. The increasing demand for vehicles in developing economies also backs the growth of automotive active suspension system market.

On the other side, high cost of the system and high maintenance cost acts as restraint to the automotive active suspension system market. Also installation of active suspension system into an existing vehicle may require major modification, this may affect the adaptation of the active suspension system over other systems available and thus obstruct the growth of active suspension system market.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of suspension system, the automotive active suspension system market is segmented as:

Pure Active Suspension System

Semi-Active Suspension System

On the basis of actuation of suspension system, the automotive active suspension system market is segmented as:

Hydraulic Systems

Electromagnetic Systems

Solenoid Valve Systems

Magneto rheological Systems

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive active suspension system market is segmented as:

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Active Suspension System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The automotive active suspension system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are the pioneer markets in the automotive active suspension market where early commercialization of active suspension system started, also these economies have large market for luxury vehicles. Asia Pacific is estimated to have highest growth rate in the automotive active suspension market, as the automotive market is boosting in developing region such as China, India, and also Japan is among significant market in automotive technologies.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market: Key Players