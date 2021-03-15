Backpack Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development
Market Depth Research titled Global Backpack Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Backpack market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Backpack market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Backpack in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Backpack in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Backpack market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Backpack market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Arcteryx Equipment
Kelty
Marmot Mountain
Mountain Hardwear
Sierra Designs
AMG Group
Deuter Sports
Gelert
Gregory Mountain Products
High Sierra
Osprey Packs
The North Face
Wildcraft
Market size by Product
15-35 Liters Capacity
36-60 Liters Capacity
Above 60 Liters Capacity
Market size by End User
Men
Women
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Backpack market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Backpack market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Backpack companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Backpack submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Backpack are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Backpack market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Backpack Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Backpack Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 15-35 Liters Capacity
1.4.3 36-60 Liters Capacity
1.4.4 Above 60 Liters Capacity
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Backpack Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Backpack Market Size
2.1.1 Global Backpack Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Backpack Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Backpack Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Backpack Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Backpack Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Backpack Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Backpack Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Backpack Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Backpack Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Backpack Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Backpack Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Backpack Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Backpack Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Backpack Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Backpack Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Backpack Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Backpack Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Backpack Sales by Product
4.2 Global Backpack Revenue by Product
4.3 Backpack Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Backpack Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Backpack by Countries
6.1.1 North America Backpack Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Backpack Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Backpack by Product
6.3 North America Backpack by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Backpack by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Backpack Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Backpack Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Backpack by Product
7.3 Europe Backpack by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Backpack by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Backpack Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Backpack Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Backpack by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Backpack by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Backpack by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Backpack Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Backpack Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Backpack by Product
9.3 Central & South America Backpack by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Backpack by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Backpack Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Backpack Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Backpack by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Backpack by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Arcteryx Equipment
11.1.1 Arcteryx Equipment Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Arcteryx Equipment Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Arcteryx Equipment Backpack Products Offered
11.1.5 Arcteryx Equipment Recent Development
11.2 Kelty
11.2.1 Kelty Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Kelty Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Kelty Backpack Products Offered
11.2.5 Kelty Recent Development
11.3 Marmot Mountain
11.3.1 Marmot Mountain Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Marmot Mountain Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Marmot Mountain Backpack Products Offered
11.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development
11.4 Mountain Hardwear
11.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Backpack Products Offered
11.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development
11.5 Sierra Designs
11.5.1 Sierra Designs Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Sierra Designs Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Sierra Designs Backpack Products Offered
11.5.5 Sierra Designs Recent Development
11.6 AMG Group
11.6.1 AMG Group Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 AMG Group Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 AMG Group Backpack Products Offered
11.6.5 AMG Group Recent Development
11.7 Deuter Sports
11.7.1 Deuter Sports Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Deuter Sports Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Deuter Sports Backpack Products Offered
11.7.5 Deuter Sports Recent Development
11.8 Gelert
11.8.1 Gelert Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Gelert Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Gelert Backpack Products Offered
11.8.5 Gelert Recent Development
11.9 Gregory Mountain Products
11.9.1 Gregory Mountain Products Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Gregory Mountain Products Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Gregory Mountain Products Backpack Products Offered
11.9.5 Gregory Mountain Products Recent Development
11.10 High Sierra
11.10.1 High Sierra Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 High Sierra Backpack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 High Sierra Backpack Products Offered
11.10.5 High Sierra Recent Development
11.11 Osprey Packs
11.12 The North Face
11.13 Wildcraft
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Backpack Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Backpack Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Backpack Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Backpack Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Backpack Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Backpack Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Backpack Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Backpack Forecast
12.5 Europe Backpack Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Backpack Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Backpack Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Backpack Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Backpack Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
