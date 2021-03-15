Ballistic Protection Materials Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2015-2025

In general terms, when we talk of weapons, only offensive weapons are usually taken into account. But this is not so the case. Weapon could be any kind of equipment that can be used during combat. By this definition, weapons can be classified into two categories. One category is comprised of the defensive weapons. With the support of these, the delicate parts of the body e.g. head, chest etc. are protected against attacks. The other category includes the offensive weapons which are used for damaging the opponents.

The protective clothing which is utilized to defend soldiers or individuals from bullets, ammos and fragments of exploded materials, in generic terms, is called the ballistic protection. With the development of newer and more damaging weapons by the passage of time, the need for better protective clothing came into picture, which is not only light in weight but also can protect the human body from severe damages. For this purpose, many advanced materials and fibres have been developed over the time to increase protection against offensive weapons.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1033

Ballistic protection materials are used to manufacture several protective equipment which include helmets, body armours, armours for vehicles etc.

With the growing external defence systems of almost every country in the world, the demand for protective equipment is increasing globally, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for ballistic protection materials. Because of the growing defence industry, the ballistic protection materials’ market is anticipated to register a significant growth during the forecast period of 2015-2025.

Drivers and Restraints

Social tensions are always present in all regions of the world either from the external or internal sources or due to other reasons. The un-socialistic elements of the society force the governments to be always prepared for the protection of their people. Whilst the preparation for this protection, ballistic protection materials play a significant role and are used in significant amounts.

Terrorism too is one of the biggest threat as well as malign factor in the modern times that has left not even the tiniest part of the world untouched from its grasp. To eradicate, prevent and get protective from such activities, the government needs high level protection for its defense forces. This kind of high level protection requires the use of ballistic protection materials which can help to protect people from severe damages.

Market Segmentation

The global ballistic protection materials market is segmented on the basis of following categories:

On The Basis Of Product Group

On The Basis Of Armour Type

On The Basis Of Applications

On The Basis Of End-user

On the basis of product gorup, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:

Poly-ethylene (PE) Based

Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

On the basis of armour type, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:

Soft

Hard

On the basis of applications, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:

Body Armour

Helmets

Face Protection

Vehicle Armour

Others

On the basis of end-user, the ballistic protection materials market is segmented as the following:

Defence

Homeland Security

Commercial

Regional Outlook

Geographically, global ballistic protection materials market is segmented into seven main regions, which are North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan. North America is the prime region in the global ballistic protection materials market followed by Europe. Additionally, Asia-pacific is expected to rise as a significant region in the global ballistic protection market over the period of 2015-2025.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1033

Market Players

The major players in the ballistic protection materials market are as following: