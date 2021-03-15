Brazil Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025-Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Others

GlobalData’s new report, Brazil Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2025, provides key market data on the Brazil Healthcare IT market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories — Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare LLC

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

MV Informatica Nordeste Ltda

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Vector Healthcare Solutions

Medtronic Plc

3M Health Care Ltd

Syspec Informatica Ltda

Omron Healthcare Co Ltd

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Nihon Kohden Corp

A&D Engineering Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Pixeon Medical Systems SA

Paul Hartmann AG

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TOTVS S.A.

Carestream Health Inc

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

DXC Technology Co

Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd

Roper Technologies Inc

Elekta AB

Indra Sistemas SA

Scope:

– Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories — Blood Pressure Monitors, Clinical IT Systems, Fetal Monitors, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Micro-Electromechanical Sensors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories and Remote Patient Monitoring.

— Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

— 2017 company share and distribution share data for Healthcare IT market.

— Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Brazil Healthcare IT market.

— Key players covered include GE Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corp, Philips Healthcare, and Others.

Reasons to buy:

– Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories poised for strong growth in the future.

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

— Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

— Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

— What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution — Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction 9

3 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil 20

3.1 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 20

3.2 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 22

3.3 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2017 23

3.4 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 25

3.5 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 28

3.6 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 30

3.7 Healthcare IT Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 33

4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil 36

4.1 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 36

4.2 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 37

4.3 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 39

4.4 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 46

4.5 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 53

4.6 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 55

4.7 Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 56

5 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil 58

5.1 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 58

5.2 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 59

5.3 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 61

5.4 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 64

5.5 Clinical IT Systems Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 65

6 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil 67

6.1 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 67

6.2 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 68

6.3 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 69

6.4 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 71

6.5 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 73

6.6 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 74

6.7 Fetal Monitors Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 75

7 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil 77

7.1 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 77

7.2 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 78

7.3 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 79

7.4 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 85

7.5 Medical Imaging Information Systems Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 86

8 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Brazil 88

8.1 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 88

8.2 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 90

8.3 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 92

8.4 Micro-Electromechanical Sensors Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 93

9 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil 94

9.1 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 94

9.2 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 95

9.3 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 96

9.4 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 105

9.5 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 114

9.6 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 116

9.7 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 117

10 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil 119

10.1 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 119

10.2 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 121

10.3 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 123

10.4 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 124

10.5 Neonatal Monitors Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 125

11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil 127

11.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 127

11.2 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 128

11.3 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 129

11.4 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 136

11.5 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 144

11.6 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 146

11.7 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 147

12 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil 149

12.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 149

12.2 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 150

12.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Revenue ($m), 2015–2025 151

12.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Volume (Units), 2015–2025 153

12.5 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Average Price ($), 2015–2025 155

12.6 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 156

12.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Brazil, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 157

13 Overview of Key Companies in Brazil, Healthcare IT Market 159

