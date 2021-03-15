Cigarettes in Colombia Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

“Cigarettes in Colombia, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Lebanese market. The report offers market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Colombia is one of the larger cigarette markets in South America, although it has long suffered from a substantial contraband problem, which has impacted upon duty-paid demand for cigarettes. Today, the market is essentially contested between the two leading multinationals, Philip Morris International (PMI) and British American Tobacco (BAT), with BAT now holding a small lead over PMI, which led the market up to 2016.

Scope:

– Exports to the US accounted for 25% of total exports in 2015 but declined sharply in 2016 and none were recorded in 2017, when Aruba, Peru, and Bolivia were the main export markets.

— Colombia was badly affected by the global economic slowdown but has since recovered, although the oil price shock in 2015 and 2016 slowed the economy considerably and pushed up inflation.

— Legitimate market volume is projected to decline by a further 19.4% from 2017 levels to 10.6 billion pieces by 2027, as demand continues to suffer from the impact of new smoking restrictions, price rises, and competition from contraband, with the possibility of e-cigarettes adding further pressure on demand in the future.

Key Players:

· PMI

· BAT

· Protabaco

· Cia Colombiana de Tabaco SA

· Coltabaco

