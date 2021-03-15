Cigarettes Market in Lebanon, 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

“Cigarettes in Lebanon, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Lebanese market. The report offers market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Lebanon is one of the more developed markets for cigarettes in the Middle East. The non-duty paid sector has been a major issue for the authorities with the level of contraband trade rising rapidly during 2017, following tax and price increases. The comparatively few restrictions placed on smugglers, low disposable incomes, and the low prices of regionally manufactured brands all combine to make this a lucrative operation.

Key Players:

PMI

BAT

JTI

Régie Libanaise des Tabacs et Tombacs

Imperial Tobacco

RLTT

Scope:

– Provisional figures for 2017 suggest a 5.1% decline in duty paid consumption to nine billion pieces, mainly due to a sharp increase in contraband trade during the year.

— The state-controlled Régie Libanaise des Tabacs et Tombacs (RLTT) is the only manufacturer in the country and still holds a legal monopoly over production, importation, and distribution, which is channeled through 550 licensed retailers and wholesalers that distribute both domestic and imported products.

— Production at RLTT was seriously disrupted during the civil war, leading to many consumers switching to international brands.

— The Lebanese market has been completely converted to filter products and the profile of American blend brands, as opposed to oriental flavors, is high.

