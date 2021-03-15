Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Austria, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in Austria, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Austria retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Austria clothing and footwear industry.

The sector accounted for 16.5% of total retail sales in 2017 and is projected to grow at 3.3% CAGR during 2017-2022. Improved wages and a positive economic scenario are driving the growth of the sector.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– Austria retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Increasing private consumption will aid the growth of the sector during 2017-2022

– Clothing is the largest category accounting for 77.1% of total sector sales

– Womenswear to register improved growth between 2017-2022

– Growing employment and improved wages will boost category sales

– Specialists are losing market share to online retail

– Demand for value and choice is driving online sales.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Austria retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

