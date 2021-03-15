Corporate Clothing Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities by VF Corporation, Aramark, G&K Services & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Corporate Clothing Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Corporate Clothing market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corporate Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Corporate Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corporate Clothing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Corporate Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corporate Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
VF Corporation
Williamson Dickie
Fristads Kansas Group
Aramark
Alsico
Engelbert Strauss
UniFirst
G&K Services
Sioen
Cintas
Hultafors Group
Johnsons Apparelmaster
Aditya Birla
Van Puijenbroek Textiel
Market size by Product
Summer Type
Spring & Autumn Type
Winter Type
Market size by End User
Women
Men
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Corporate Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Corporate Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Corporate Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Corporate Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Clothing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Corporate Clothing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Corporate Clothing Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Summer Type
1.4.3 Spring & Autumn Type
1.4.4 Winter Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Women
1.5.3 Men
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size
2.1.1 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Corporate Clothing Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Corporate Clothing Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Corporate Clothing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Corporate Clothing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Corporate Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Corporate Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Corporate Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Corporate Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Corporate Clothing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Corporate Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Corporate Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Corporate Clothing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corporate Clothing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales by Product
4.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue by Product
4.3 Corporate Clothing Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Corporate Clothing Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Corporate Clothing by Countries
6.1.1 North America Corporate Clothing Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Corporate Clothing Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Corporate Clothing by Product
6.3 North America Corporate Clothing by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Corporate Clothing by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Corporate Clothing Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Corporate Clothing Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Corporate Clothing by Product
7.3 Europe Corporate Clothing by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Corporate Clothing by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Corporate Clothing Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Corporate Clothing Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Corporate Clothing by Product
9.3 Central & South America Corporate Clothing by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 VF Corporation
11.1.1 VF Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.1.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
11.2 Williamson Dickie
11.2.1 Williamson Dickie Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.2.5 Williamson Dickie Recent Development
11.3 Fristads Kansas Group
11.3.1 Fristads Kansas Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.3.5 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Development
11.4 Aramark
11.4.1 Aramark Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Aramark Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Aramark Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.4.5 Aramark Recent Development
11.5 Alsico
11.5.1 Alsico Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Alsico Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Alsico Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.5.5 Alsico Recent Development
11.6 Engelbert Strauss
11.6.1 Engelbert Strauss Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.6.5 Engelbert Strauss Recent Development
11.7 UniFirst
11.7.1 UniFirst Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.7.5 UniFirst Recent Development
11.8 G&K Services
11.8.1 G&K Services Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.8.5 G&K Services Recent Development
11.9 Sioen
11.9.1 Sioen Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Sioen Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Sioen Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.9.5 Sioen Recent Development
11.10 Cintas
11.10.1 Cintas Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Cintas Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Cintas Corporate Clothing Products Offered
11.10.5 Cintas Recent Development
11.11 Hultafors Group
11.12 Johnsons Apparelmaster
11.13 Aditya Birla
11.14 Van Puijenbroek Textiel
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Corporate Clothing Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Corporate Clothing Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Corporate Clothing Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Corporate Clothing Forecast
12.5 Europe Corporate Clothing Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Corporate Clothing Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Corporate Clothing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
