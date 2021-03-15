Demand for Patchouli Oil Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Patchouli oil is derived from the leaves of a lesser known aromatic plant ‘Patchouli plant’, which belongs to the family of other popularly known aromatic plants such as Lavender, sage, and Mint. The patchouli oil is known to have got its name from a Hindi word “pacholi” that means “to scent”. As the name suggests, patchouli oil possesses a rich earthy fragrance that can blend with various other essential oils, enhancing the properties and richness of the blend. The patchouli oil is pervasively cultivated in its native tropical regions that include Hawaii, Brazil and Asia Pacific regions such as India, China, Malaysia and more.

This scented patchouli oil has traditionally been used in Asian folk medicines for treating skin and hair problems such as dandruff, dry scalp, and skin problems such as acne, dryness, eczema, and others. The oils significant chemical components that include Patchoulol, α-Patchoulene, etc. attributes to its enormous beneficial functions and properties such as anti-inflammatory, deodorant, astringent, antidepressant antiseptic, and tonic qualities. Further, Patchouli Oil acts as a natural fragrant thus making an excellent perfume and an air freshener that creates a soothing and relaxing atmosphere, for the bedroom. Owing to the various valuable properties possessed by patchouli oil, it offers widespread applications in diverse industries which includes aromatherapy, perfumery, cosmetic products, house cleaning products, detergents and in several medicinal uses.

Aromatic ‘Patchouli Oil’ gaining popularity owing to its abundant uses, ranging from odorous medicinal to cosmetics This once lesser-known patchouli oil is now gaining widespread popularity and has been used in 1800’s as a benchmark to determine the originality of eastern fabrics such as silk because of its use in protection of fabrics from insects. Patchouli oil has also been used traditionally by French and English cloth makers to scent their fabrics in order to boost their clothing sales. The rising use of herbal and organic products by consumers for various purposes has given rise to the demand for patchouli oil. Another significant factor affecting the demand for patchouli oil is its calming, soothing and mood-enhancing fragrance, making it an ideal choice for aromatherapies.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-7298

Further, the growing consciousness amongst consumers to look good and appealing along with maintaining body wellness has also given rise to the demand for essential oils possessing healing, moisturizing, medicinal and cleansing properties that patchouli oil has. Patchouli oil when diluted in a carrier oil or skin care product exhibits functions that are beneficial to the skin and body that includes reduction of wrinkles and blemishes, reduction of aging by toning and tightening the skin and giving skin a vibrant, healthy and smooth feel. In addition to this, patchouli oil also showcases several medicinal actions such as help relieve constipation, facilitating quicker healing of wounds and reducing body temperature. Owing to these widespread functions in various diverse industries, the market for patchouli oil has the potential to grow significantly in the coming years across the globe.

Global Patchouli Oil Market: Market Segmentation: On the basis of type, the global Patchouli Oil market has been segmented as: Dark Patchouli Oil, Light Patchouli Oil, On the basis of end use, the global Patchouli Oil market has been segmented as:Perfumes and fragrances, Personal care products, Aromatherapy, Home cleaning products, Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Others, On the basis of nature, the global Patchouli Oil market has been segmented as: Conventional, Organic

Global Patchouli Oil Market: Key Participants: Some of the market participants in the global patchouli oil market identified across the value chain include Takasago International Corporation, Pt. Indesso Aroma, PT. BotanAgra Indonesia, Firmenich SA, PT. Djasula Wangi, Eastern Agencies Aromatics Private Limited, Nusaroma Essential Oil, Van aroma, Treatt Plc. And BotanAgra among others.

Request for sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7298