Digital Thread Market Analysis 2018 Segmented by Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts to 2025

In 2017, the global Digital Thread market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric(US)

PTC(US)

Siemens(Germany)

Dassault Systèmes(France)

IBM Corporation(US)

ANSYS(US)

Microsoft Corporation(US)

Oracle Corporation(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Type

System Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Thread development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Thread Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Parts Type

1.4.3 System Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Thread Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.4 Machine Manufacturing

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Thread Market Size

2.2 Digital Thread Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Thread Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Thread Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Thread Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Thread Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Thread Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Thread Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Thread Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Thread Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Thread Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Thread Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Thread Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

