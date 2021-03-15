Downstream Bioprocessing Market 2019 is set for Expansion by 2025: Danaher, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The downstream processing includes the labor intensive buffer preparation operations and the cleaning and validation of traditional equipment.In 2018, the global Downstream Bioprocessing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Danaher

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Downstream Purification

Buffer Preparation and Supply

Process Analytical Testing

Bulk Storage and Final Fill

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Downstream Bioprocessing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Downstream Bioprocessing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Downstream Bioprocessing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

