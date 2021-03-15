“Food and grocery Retailing in Sweden, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Sweden retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Sweden food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery was the largest sector in terms of value sales, with a share of 43.3% of overall sales in 2017. Sales in the sector are forecast to register a CAGR of 3.1% during 2017-2022, supported by improved economic conditions, a growing population, and household consumption.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Sweden retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2017-2022

– Improving economy and rising population will boost sector sales

– Hypermarkets is the largest channel for food & grocery sales

– Online retail sales projected to increase swiftly

– ICA is the market leader, driving sales, supported by increasing online sales

– Value retailers Willys and City Gross registered the highest growth rates.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Sweden retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Sweden retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

ICA

Coop

Systembolaget

Willys

City Gross

Hemkop

Lidl

Netto

Circle K

7-Eleven

