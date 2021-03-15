Food and Grocery Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Food & grocery Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkey retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkey food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery is the largest sector in the Turkish retail industry, accounting for 61.7% of total retail sales in 2017. The growth in the sector is attributed to the rising disposable income and growing household expenditure.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436228

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Turkey retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2017-2022

– Economic recovery and increasing household consumption drive food & grocery sales

– Hypermarkets and convenience store continue to dominate food & grocery sector

– Online retail is projected to triple its sales during the forecast period

– Sector is fragmented with the top 10 retailers accounting for 15.8% share in 2017

– UCZ registered the highest growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Turkey retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Turkey retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

BIM

A101

Migros

Sok

Carrefour

Shell

UCZ

Hakmar Express

ATU

Begendik

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436228

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]