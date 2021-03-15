Forskolin Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Forskolin is a supplement obtained from Coleus forskolin which is commonly originated in India, Nepal, and Thailand. Forskolin has long been in medicines and the supplement form is now used to treat glaucoma, heart disease, respiratory problems, psoriasis, cardiovascular disorders, hypothyroidism, and asthma. Various recent studies have also shown forskolin’s effectiveness with weight loss as well. Forskolin boosts the production of cAMP, a special molecule that increases the production of certain enzymes such as hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL) which is responsible for the breakdown of fat in the human body.

Emerging as the Replacement for Xanthan Gum, Forskolin is Generating Demand from Various Industries

According to the World Health Organization, 13% of the global adult population is suffering from obesity and overweight issue in the year 2016. Obesity issues and health problems are directly connected to poor dietary choices. An increasing number of individuals and children with health issues has played a significant role in the consumers’ attention toward ingredients used in supplements and various food products. Forskolin is known to promote appetite fullness when consumed, thus helping in weight loss. Due to the change in consumers’ perception seeking to try natural and healthier products, the demand for Forskolin is increasing at a rapid rate. The consumer awareness about the ingredients in the products that they consume has also promoted the use of plant-based dietary supplements. Xanthan gum has been known to have side effects and also its use is to be limited as per regulations. The Forskolin being a natural product is thus replacing the use of xanthan gum as a food additive.

Forskolin Market: Market Segmentation

The Forskolin market is segmented on the basis of end use, application and concentration.

By End Use, the Forskolin market is segmented into:

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Others (Food Processing, Cosmetics)

By Application, the Forskolin market is segmented into:

Allergy Treatment

Weight Management

Respiratory Problems

Cardiovascular Disorders

Glaucoma

Hypothyroidism

Psoriasis

Others

By Concentration, the Forskolin market is segmented into:

Low Concentration (10%)

Medium Concentration (20%-40%)

High Concentration (95%)

Global Forskolin Market – Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global Forskolin market include Wolfson Berg Limited, Sabinsa Corporation, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Varion Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Bioprex Labs, Alchem International Limited, Flavour trove, Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Alexa Biotech Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Forskolin Market: Opportunities

Forskolin is gaining great commercial significance, as they are engaged in the stabilization of foods, development of several industrial and pharmaceutical compounds. Pharmaceuticals is generating attractive demand for Forskolin for its unique properties. The use of Forskolin as the antimicrobial, antitumor and the antiviral compound has been investigated. Forskolin has shown immune stimulatory effects compared to other biopolymers, and its prospective contribution to the treatment of multiple diseases are taken into account in therapeutic regimens. Also, attractive marketing strategies implemented by manufacturers of dietary supplements are boosting the sales of these products. This, in turn, has resulted in an increase in the demand for Forskolin.

Forskolin Market: Regional Analysis

The Forskolin market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the increased demand from the food and beverage industry for various applications. The increase in purchasing power, increase in middle-class population and the influence of Western culture are also few of the factors which will result in the increased demand of Forskolin in the APAC region.

Europe is expected to dominate the market, followed by North America. Also, owing to massive competition between different polysaccharides including Forskolin for industrial applications, several advanced techniques, and methodologies have been discovered by several R&Ds and researchers to explore their structural backbone. Many manufacturers are developing their own research and development team to manufacture innovative Forskolin products. Increasing competition and expansion of Research and Development is expected to have a positive impact on the Forskolin market.