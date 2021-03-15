“Future of the Hungarian Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Hungary defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

SAAB

MBDA

Danube Aircraft Company

Scope:

– The Hungarian defense budget stands at US$1.7 billion in 2018 and registered a CAGR of 8.11% during 2014¬-2018.

— The ongoing modernization of the country’s armed forces to meet NATO standards, along with its participation in international peacekeeping missions, drove Hungary’s defense expenditure during the historic period.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The Hungary defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Hungary defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Hungary defense industry.

This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Hungarian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers

A deep qualitative analysis of the Hungarian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends, and latest industry contracts.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 7

2. Executive Summary 11

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 13

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 46

5. Industry Dynamics 53

6. Market Entry Strategy 55

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights 59

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview 59

7.2. Key Domestic Companies 61

7.2.1. Danube Aircraft Company: Overview 61

7.2.2. Danube Aircraft Company: Services 61

7.2.3. Danube Aircraft Company: Recent Contract Wins 61

7.3. Key Foreign Companies 62

7.3.1. SAAB- Overview 62

7.3.2. SAAB- Major Products and Services 62

7.3.3. SAAB — recent announcements and strategic initiatives 63

7.3.4. SAAB — alliances 64

7.3.5. SAAB — recent contract wins 67

7.3.6. SAAB: Financial Analysis 67

7.3.7. MBDA- overview 69

7.3.8. MBDA — Product Focus 69

7.3.9. MBDA — recent announcements and strategic initiatives 70

7.3.10. MBDA — Alliances 73

7.3.11. MBDA: Recent Contract Wins 74

8. Business Environment and Country Risk 75

8.1. Economic Performance 75

8.1.1. GDP per Capita 75

8.1.2. Gross Domestic Product 76

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion) 77

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion) 78

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion) 79

8.1.6. LCU per USD (period average) 80

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies 81

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of listed companies as a % GDP 82

8.1.9. Foreign direct investment, net (BoP, current US$ Billion) 83

8.1.10. Net foreign direct investment as % of GDP 84

8.1.11. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output (LCU Billion) 85

9. Appendix 86

