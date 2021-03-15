“Future of the Philippines’ Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Philippines defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Philippines defense industry during 2019–2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Philippines defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Philippines defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Players:

· Raytheon

· United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

· Leonardo

· Remington Arms Company

· ELTA Systems Ltd

Scope:

– The Philippines’ defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 12.43% over the historic-period and stood at US$3.0 billion in 2018.

— Over the forecast-period, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.14% to value US$5.2 billion in 2023.

— The growing strength and assertiveness of the Chinese Navy with regards to territorial claims in the South China Sea has spurred the government to enhance its military capabilities.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction 7

2. Executive Summary 11

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities 12

3.1. Current Market Scenario 13

3.1.1. Primary threat perception 13

3.1.2. Military doctrine and strategy 14

3.1.3. Military fleet size 15

3.1.4. Procurement Programs 20

3.1.5. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2018–2023 22

3.1.6. Social, political, and economic environment and support for defense projects 23

3.1.7. Political and strategic alliances 24

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast 25

3.2.1. The Philippines’ defense budget to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 11.14% 25

3.2.2. Tensions in the South China Sea and modernization initiatives to drive the defense industry 27

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP to increase to 1.0% over the forecast period 28

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation 30

3.3.1. Share of capital expenditure will slightly increase over the forecast period 30

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is anticipated to record a forecast-period CAGR of 11.23% 32

3.3.3. The army accounted for the largest percentage share of the overall Philippines’ defense budget 34

3.3.4. Army defense expenditure to reach US$1.9 billion in 2023 36

3.3.5. Per capita defense expenditure to rise over the forecast period 40

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast 41

3.4.1. The homeland security market will record a forecast-period CAGR of 6.63% 41

3.4.2. Illicit drug trade drives homeland security expenditure 43

3.4.3. The Philippines falls under the “highly affected” category in the terrorism index 44

3.4.4. The Philippines faces threats from terrorist organizations 45

3.4.5. The Philippines has a terrorism index score of 7.1 47

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets 48

3.5.1. The Philippines defense budget expected to increase over the forecast period 48

3.5.2. The Philippines’ defense expenditure is lower than other Asia countries 50

3.5.3. The defense budget as a percentage of GDP will increase over the forecast period 51

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Drivers 52

3.6.1. Multi-role aircraft 53

3.6.2. Diesel electric submarines 54

3.6.3. Corvettes 55

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics 56

5. Industry Dynamics 61

5.4. Key Challenges 70

6. Competitive landscape and Strategic Insights 71

7. Business Environment and Country Risk 81

7.1. Economic Performance 81

7.1.1. GDP per capita at constant prices (US$) 81

7.1.2. GDP at current prices (US$) 82

7.1.3. Exports of goods and services 83

7.1.4. Imports of goods and services 84

7.1.5. Gross national disposable income (US$ billions) 85

7.1.6. LCU per US$ (period average) 86

7.1.7. Market capitalization of listed companies (US$ billions) 87

7.1.8. Market capitalization of listed companies (percentage of GDP) 88

7.1.9. Government cash surplus/deficit as a percentage of GDP (LCU) 89

7.1.10. Goods exports as a percentage of GDP 90

7.1.11. Goods imports as a percentage of GDP 91

7.1.12. Service imports as a percentage of GDP 92

7.1.13. Services exports as a percentage of GDP 93

7.1.14. Foreign direct investment (FDI), net (BoP, current US$ billions) 94

7.1.15. Net FDI as a percentage of GDP 95

7.1.16. Mining, manufacturing, utilities output (PHP trillion) 96

8. Appendix 97

