Gaseous Helium Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Gaseous helium is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, and nonflammable. Helium is the lightest rare gas. Helium is a monatomic chemically inert gas. It will not react with other elements or compounds under ordinary conditions.

Scope of the Report:

The global Gaseous Helium industry mainly concentrates in China, USA and Qatar. The global leading players in this market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrach, Weil Group Resources, LLC and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Gaseous Helium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gaseous Helium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide SA

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas

Buzwair

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation

Linde AG

Messer Group GmbH

PGNiG (PL)

Praxair Inc.

Somatrach

Weil Group Resources, LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial-Grade Helium

Grade A

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Pressurizing and Purging

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Other Application

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gaseous Helium Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial-Grade Helium

1.2.2 Grade A

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cryogenics

1.3.2 Aerostatics

1.3.3 Pressurizing and Purging

1.3.4 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.5 Welding

1.3.6 Other Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Air Liquide SA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Air Liquide SA Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Airgas

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Airgas Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Buzwair

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Buzwair Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gazprom

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gazprom Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Gulf Cryo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Gaseous Helium Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Gulf Cryo Gaseous Helium Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

