Global Architectural Coatings Market 2019: Marketing Channel, Challenges, Trends, Drivers, Influence Factors, Research Findings and Forecast Opportunities till 2025

Global Architectural Coatings Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Architectural coatings are finishes for the interior and exterior of buildings, along with devices like lamp posts, awnings, and so forth. The key purpose of an architectural coating is decorative, although it also adds some protection to the underlying building materials.

This report researches the worldwide Architectural Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Architectural Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2356832

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries, Inc

Sherwin-Williams Co.

BASF Coatings AG

Valspar Corp.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Chemolak Plc

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak, Ltd

Slovlak Košeca, Plc

This study considers the Architectural Coatings value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings

Architectural Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Floor Coatings

Roof Coatings

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2356832

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Architectural Coatings market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Architectural Coatings market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Architectural Coatings Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Architectural Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Production

2.2 Architectural Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Architectural Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Architectural Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Architectural Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Architectural Coatings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Architectural Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Architectural Coatings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Architectural Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Architectural Coatings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Architectural Coatings Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue by Type

6.3 Architectural Coatings Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Architectural Coatings Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.1.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Dow Chemical Company

8.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.2.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 PPG Industries, Inc

8.3.1 PPG Industries, Inc Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.3.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Sherwin-Williams Co.

8.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Co. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.4.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 BASF Coatings AG

8.5.1 BASF Coatings AG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.5.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Valspar Corp.

8.6.1 Valspar Corp. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Architectural Coatings

8.6.4 Architectural Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Architectural Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Architectural Coatings Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Architectural Coatings Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Architectural Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Architectural Coatings Upstream Market

11.2 Architectural Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Architectural Coatings Distributors

11.5 Architectural Coatings Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]