Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025 | Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies, Watair Inc., Ecoloblue, Inc., Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Dew Point Manufacturing, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd

The global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market report also includes qualitative insights into the market such as drivers, restraints, and value chain.

Over the past few years, rising temperature coupled with scanty rainfall has drying lakes and river beds, which in turn has resulted in water shortage. Moreover, infrastructure development and industrialization in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase demand for atmospheric water generators over the coming years.

Cooling condensation accounted for 98.6% of the global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market share in 2017. The widespread availability and higher output efficiency of these machines are expected to propel market growth. Lower output as compared to cooling condensation has limited the adoption of wet desiccation atmospheric water generator. In addition, complicated mechanism, less consumer awareness is expected to hamper the global wet desiccation atmospheric water generator market growth. However, continuous R&D to improve humidity extraction from the air by using liquid brine in the pace of crystalline brine salt is expected to increase wet desiccation market concentration over the coming years.

High power consumption in cooling condensation atmospheric water generator units results in the emission of greenhouse gases which is a major threat to the environment. Furthermore, these units when powered by coal or another non-renewable form of energy emit greater carbon footprints than other clean water generation units such as desalination plants and reverse osmosis units. However, these issues are expected to be rectified as manufacturers are mounting onboard power generation units using solar panels and wind turbines. Other major concern is the usage of CFC based refrigerants in AWG units. Manufacturers are currently substituting these with other refrigerants such as propane and sulfur dioxide which offer improved performance as well reduces environmental impact.

Global atmospheric water generation market is fragmented in nature as a large number of well-established and small manufacturers are operating in this industry. Some key manufacturers are Eurosport Active World Corporation Technologies, Watair Inc., Ecoloblue, Inc., Island Sky Corporation, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Dew Point Manufacturing, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd., Air2Water LLC, Water-Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International, Inc., Saisons Technocom Pvt. Ltd., Planets Water, Konia, and Ambient Water. Integration across the value chain is almost absent in the global atmospheric water generation industry as manufacturers are outsourcing components.

Companies such as Planets Water and Hendrx Water offer a wide range of residential, industrial and commercial AWG units. These units are categorized according to their water generation capabilities. Residential AWG usually produces 10L to 40L of water through its ground units. Commercial series include AWG ranging between 100L and 3000L followed by industrial series ranging between 5000L and 10000L. A large number of manufacturers are primarily involved in manufacturing residential AWG owing to the comparatively easier manufacturing process. Industrial units are primarily manufactured post order.

