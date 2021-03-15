Global E-Axle Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global E-Axle Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global E-Axle Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

E-Axle is an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission units.

E-Axle is an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission units. This device acts as a compact, cost-attractive electric drive solution for battery-electric vehicles and hybrid applications. Moreover, it is used in conjunction with a conventional ICE or hybrid powertrain. In addition, E-Axle also combines other several elements such as power inverter, and differential that allows neat packaging and simplified integration. In addition, with increase in economy of scale, electric axle is expected to become cheaper, more compact, and efficient. One of the major factors that driving the E-Axle market share is rising sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and increase in fuel cost.

This report focuses on E-Axle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Axle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axletech International

Borgwarner Inc

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

GKN Plc

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nidec Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AVL List GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All-wheel Drive (AWD)

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Other

