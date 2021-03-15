Global Emergency and Incident Management Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Emergency and Incident Management market for 2018-2023.
Emergency and incident management plays a vital role in securing the society. Several countries have dedicated departments that work towards implementing proper emergency and incident solutions. Many enterprises and organizations have also started implementing emergency response solutions in their premises in order to mitigate the risks.
Increasing incidents pf terrorist and biohazardous attacks, and unpredictable natural disasters due to ever changing climatic conditions, and stringent government regulations and norms are expected to drive the market.
The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing, as it is considered as an important element in the economic and social growth of a country. The loss of data and valuable information can severely hamper the operations of the telecom companies. Thus, there is a huge need to protect such data and information.
United States is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the incident and emergency management market from 2018 to 2023, due to the presence of major incident and emergency management solution vendors and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Emergency and Incident Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Emergency and Incident Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- First Responder
- Satellite Phone
- Emergency Response Radar
Segmentation by application:
- BFSI
- Energy and Utility
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Defense
- Aviation
- Hospitality
- Transport and Logistics
- Telecom and IT
- Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- Honeywell International
- Lockheed Martin
- Motorola Solution
- Rockwell Collins
- Siemens AG
- Iridium Communication
- Guardly
- Environmental System Research Institute
- Intergraph
- IBM
- NEC
- Hexagon
- Esri
- NC4
- Intermedix
- Eccentex
- Response
- Haystax Technology
- Alert Technologies
- Crisisworks
- EmerGeo
- Veoci
- MissionMode
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Emergency and Incident Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Emergency and Incident Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Emergency and Incident Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Emergency and Incident Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Emergency and Incident Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
